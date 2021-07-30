Rape trial set for Snyder County man

Marcia Moore, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.

Jul. 30—MIDDLEBURG — A Beavertown man accused of raping a woman in his home last year is scheduled to go on trial Wednesday in Snyder County Court.

The one-day trial of Vincent S. Long, 42, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday with Judge Michael H. Sholley presiding.

Long is facing several felony charges in connection with the June 2020 alleged rape of a woman who police said he knocked to the floor and placed a cloth in her mouth when she yelled for help as he sexually assaulted her.

— MARCIA MOORE

