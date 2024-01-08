Rape trial verdict: Rodeback not guilty of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with minor

Jay Rodeback started to cry Monday afternoon as he heard the first two "not guilty" verdicts.

By the third one, he was sobbing.

Rodeback, 29, of Lewis Center, was found not guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberated for just under two hours in Richland County Common Pleas Court before rendering its verdict.

Jay Rodeback breaks down in tears after a jury found him not guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Monday.

Through tears, Rodeback looked at the jurors and thanked them. Defense attorney Sean Boone did the same outside of court.

"I could tell they were paying attention to this case," he said. "It was a smart group. They took a good, hard look at this, and they got it right in applying the law."

Assistant Prosecutor Nik Buckmeier declined comment.

Rhodeback took witness stand to give his version of events

At issue was a sexual encounter between Rodeback, then 27, and a 15-year-old girl. Rodeback took the stand on his behalf Monday morning.

"Jay, acting with my advice, wanted to tell his side of it," Boone said. "I don't think it's just his side of it. I think he wanted to get up there and tell the truth. I think that's what he did."

Rodeback was accused of forcing himself on the girl during Labor Day weekend 2021. He recalled the moment he learned she was 15.

"She said she was a sophomore in high school," Rodeback said of the revelation hours after their encounter. "It was very jarring to me. I had no idea she was so young. It completely blindsided me."

On cross-examination, Buckmeier asked Rodeback if he was "reckless" by not confirming the girl's age before they had sex.

He said the topic of her age never came up, adding he assumed she was the same age as his casual girlfriend, Madison Jessie, who then was 18.

Rodeback began his testimony by revisiting the summer of 2021, when he met Jessie on social media. He said they communicated for about two weeks, deciding their relationship would be platonic.

The defendant said he offered Jessie a place to stay when her foster parents kicked her out for smoking marijuana.

Rodeback said she lived with him and his roommate for about three weeks before their relationship became sexual. He said he later kicked Jessie out for stealing a vape and lying about it.

Still, he maintained contact with her and visited her at her Mansfield apartment on the weekend in question.

Rodeback said he bought some marijuana and headed to Mansfield, where he met up with Jessie and the alleged victim, who was staying there for the weekend.

He said Jessie told him the girl wanted to have sex with him. Rodeback said Jessie agreed that was OK, and she planned to have sex with another boyfriend.

Rhodeback said sexual encounter was consensual

Rodeback said that was "not out of the ordinary" in their open relationship.

He then described their sexual encounter.

"She is being extremely flirtatious," Rodeback said of the 15-year-old.

While they were engaged in foreplay, he said Jessie told them they couldn't have sex on her bed, so they moved to another room.

Rodeback said they did not have oral sex, which was part of the second rape charge.

Afterward, he said he went to the store with Jessie and later hung out with her, the teen and downstairs neighbors.

"She (alleged victim) let it slip out that she was 15," Rodeback said. "Me and Madi had a verbal argument about the entire situation."

Later that night, he said he and Jessie fell asleep in her bed, while the teen slept in another room. The 15-year-old testified Friday there was a second sexual encounter, which Rodeback denied on the witness stand.

"None whatsoever," he told Boone.

Rodeback said he went home the next morning and later heard from the alleged victim on social media. He said she claimed to be pregnant and wanted to have a family, which Rodeback said he did not want, so he blocked her.

He was arrested over a year later.

Assistant prosecutor asked defendant why teen would lie

On cross-examination, Buckmeier repeatedly asked Rodeback why the teen or Jessie would lie, prompting repeated objections from Boone on the grounds of speculation.

"It seems like you think Madi is lying about her entire testimony," Buckmeier asked.

"A major part of it, yeah," Rodeback replied.

On redirect examination, Boone had another opportunity to question his client.

"Would you have done this if you had known she was 15 years old?" he asked.

"Absolutely not," Rodeback replied.

Asked what swung the verdict in his client's favor, Boone said the contradictions in what Jessie and the 15-year-old said on the witness stand.

"They told essentially completely different stories," the defense attorney said.

Boone added he was not surprised by the short deliberations.

"Two hours, it seemed about right for this case," he said. "I hope Jay takes advantage of his second chance."

