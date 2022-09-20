Rape victim sues city for negligence over case with Eliza Fletcher’s alleged killer

A lawsuit filed against the City of Memphis claims that, if Memphis Police had investigated a 2021 rape, Eliza Fletcher may have never been abducted and murdered.

The lawsuit is filed by a Memphis woman who was allegedly raped in 2021 by Cleotha Abston Henderson, the man now accused with the kidnapping and murder of Fletcher.

FOX13 is not naming the woman at the center of the lawsuit because she is the victim of a sexual assault.

She alleges that Fletcher’s abduction and murder could have been prevented had Memphis Police taken the assault against this woman more seriously in September of 2021.

A lawyer for that woman is asking for an unspecified amount of compensation for pain and suffering and other damages.

The claim states that police failed to collect physical evidence from the crime scene or properly pursue Henderson.

Henderson was connected to the 2021 rape days after his arrest for Fletcher’s murder and kidnapping.

According to the lawsuit, the woman raped in 2021 was later taken back to the crime scene but police left without taking fingerprints or gathering evidence.

The lawsuit also claims that police showed the victim of the 2021 an outdated picture of Henderson at the time of her assault, leading her to be unable to identify him as a suspect.

