Rape victims to meet with prosecutors as part of proposal to cut drop-outs

Cropped shot of an unrecognisable woman sitting with her psychologist - iStockphoto

Rape victims will get a legal right to have face-to-face meetings with prosecutors ahead of their trial as part of the Government’s attempt to reduce drop-out rates.

The new duty for Crown prosecutors will be part of the victims’ code that is being enshrined in law under a Bill due to be considered by the Commons on Monday.

It is designed to ensure victims get a chance to raise any concerns or questions about their trials so they can be addressed and the necessary support provided to help guide them through the criminal justice system.

Up to 60 per cent of rape victims drop out of prosecutions, blaming the trauma of having to give evidence in court, trial delays that average two years and concerns over police and prosecutors’ scrutiny of their personal lives.

Rape victims are also more likely to face trial since 80 per cent of defendants come to court pleading not guilty, compared with 40 per cent across all other types of crime.

As well as the new pledge on meetings, the Bill gives victims statutory rights to challenge decisions not to prosecute, simplifies the complaints system and guarantees that they will be informed of the progress of their case – from the moment they report the crime, to the offender’s release from jail.

However, ministers have stepped back from a previous proposal that would have required Crown Prosecution Service lawyers to meet with victims before they decided whether or not to prosecute, giving them a chance to fully grasp the suffering and impact of the crime.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, said: “Going to court as a victim can be daunting and confusing so meetings with the prosecution team will ensure they can have their questions answered and worries eased. Helping rape victims to give their best evidence will ensure we put more of these vile attackers behind bars.”

Max Hill KC, the Director of Public Prosecutions, said: “Victims deserve, and rightly expect, to be supported, informed and treated fairly. They are central to our cases and our ability to bring successful prosecutions.

“This new offer for a meeting between adult victims of rape and other serious sexual offences and a member of the prosecution team complements the service we are developing for all victims through our Victim Transformation Programme.

“We hope it will help give victims confidence in attending court and highlight the support available to them when giving evidence.”

‘The justice they deserve’

The move is part of measures by Government to reverse the slump in rape prosecutions, where charging rates fell to a record low of 1.3 per cent just as the number of sexual offences hit a record high of nearly 200,000 in the year to September 2022.

To combat low conviction rates, rape victims are also being offered the chance to pre-record their evidence on video to spare them the trauma of giving it in court. The number of independent sexual and domestic violence advisers is being increased by more than 40 per cent over the next three years to take the total to over 1,000.

Operation Soteria, where police focus on suspects’ patterns of behaviour before, during and after reported attacks rather than testing the victim’s credibility, is also being rolled out nationwide after proving successful in pilot schemes.

Victoria Prentis, the Attorney General, said: “Survivors of these crimes have been through enough trauma before the justice process even begins.

“Having the chance to connect with the prosecution team and ask questions about the court process can make a world of difference to what can be a very daunting experience. That is why I welcome this new initiative and hope it means many more victims can claim the justice they deserve.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.