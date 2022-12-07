Raphael Warnock Defeats Republican Challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate Runoff

1
Ryan Mills
·5 min read

Georgia’s Democratic senator Raphael Warnock was re-elected Tuesday night, winning his second runoff in less than two years by besting Herschel Walker, a scandal-ridden football star whom former president Donald Trump had once called “unstoppable.”

As of 10:30 p.m., Warnock had received 1.68 million votes, or about 50.4 percent. Walker was behind with 1.65 million votes, or about 49.6 percent. The Associated Press called the race for Warnock at 10:26 p.m. The race has been seesawing all night, but Warnock pulled ahead with big margins in the metro Atlanta area.

Warnock also bested Walker by more than 37,500 votes in November’s general election, but the runoff was required because a libertarian on the ballot prevented either of the two major party candidates from receiving a majority of votes, a requirement to win election in Georgia.

The stakes for this runoff were lower than in 2021, when Warnock and Democrat Jon Ossoff defeated their Republican opponents and won their party control of the Senate. This go-round, Democrats had already won at least a 50-50 tie in the Senate and control of the chamber, with Vice President Kamela Harris as the tie-breaker.

With Warnock’s victory, Democrats will have 51 Senate seats. That will provide a little more cushion for dissent within the Democratic ranks, and will somewhat dilute the influence of more moderate senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D.-Ariz.) who caused their party frequent headaches over the last two years. His win also gives Democrats more control over Senate committees, and further burnishes Georgia’s growing reputation as a purple state.

“What’s the difference between 50 and 51 [senators]? “The answer is: a lot,” former president Barack Obama said while stumping for Warnock recently, according to CNN. “An extra senator gives Democrats more breathing room on important bills. It prevents one person from holding up everything.”

Despite Walker’s loss, Republicans, who will have a very narrow majority in the House in January, should be able to stymie most of the Democratic agenda over the next two year. But Walker’s defeat will likely raise more questions in some corners of the GOP about the outsized influence of Trump, who often seems to value personal loyalty and celebrity over electability. The former president backed a number of loyalists in winnable Senate contests who crashed and burned on Election Day – Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, Blake Masters in Arizona.

Walker, a former NFL star and University of Georgia football legend, had all the markings of a Trump candidate. He was a celebrity, and an outspoken Trump supporter who had boasted about having a “deep, personal friendship” with the former president. Trump encouraged Walker to run for Senate, despite Walker’s troubled past and the fact that he hadn’t lived in Georgia in over a decade. Many in the GOP were concerned about Walker’s candidacy from the outset, but Trump declared that Walker “would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL.”

Walker’s inexperience showed on the campaign trail, where made strange comments about climate change and at one point riffed on the virtues of vampires and werewolves. He was caught inflating his business and academic records, and offered vague policy prescriptions.

He was dogged throughout the campaign with his history of domestic violence – he acknowledged allegations by his ex-wife, who once said, “He held a gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out.” Walker said his violent past stemmed from his well-publicized struggles with dissociative identity disorder.

Over the summer, reports revealed that Walker – an outspoken critic of absent black fathers – has three children that he either is not in contact with or hadn’t mentioned publicly. In October, Walker, who campaigned as a pro-life champion, was accused by two as-yet unidentified women of paying for them to have abortions. His son, Christian, unloaded on Twitter, claiming that his father’s campaign has been marked by “lie after lie after lie.”

Walker may have been buoyed the by critical nature of the race – many Republicans seemingly were able to set aside their concerns about him if Senate control was on the line. Walker claimed that nothing less than the American dream was at stake. “I want every kid in America to have that American dream,” Walker said on Fox News. “Well, I can tell you right now, if I don’t win that seat, no other American will ever have that American dream again.”

During the runoff, with Senate control off the table, Walker’s camp tried tying Warnock to President Joe Biden, accused Warnock of being “bought and paid for by California liberals,” pumped up reports that his church was evicting poor residents from a low-income apartment complex it owned, and accused him of being a “Slum Lord Millionaire.” They even blamed Warnock for the inflated price of Christmas trees. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who handily won re-election in November, hit the trail to stump for Walker.

But it didn’t work. Warnock had more money to attack Walker, and over the last month Warnock was ahead in every runoff poll collected by Real Clear Politics. High early-voting turnout, which increasingly benefits Democrats, looked good for Warnock. Last week, Geoff Duncan, Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor, said he couldn’t bring himself to vote for Walker, telling CNN that it was “the most disappointing ballot” he’s seen in his time as a voter.

Warnock has been name-checked as a possible presidential contender down the line. His win Tuesday will allow him to continue to grow his national brand and build a political resume.

It will also help Democrats in their fight to maintain Senate control in 2024, when they face a difficult political map. Democrats will have 23 seats to defend in 2024, including at least three seats red states, West Virginia, Ohio, and Montana. Republicans will have just ten Senate seats to defend in 2024, almost exclusively on favorable ground in Republican-leaning states.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Army awards Black Hawk replacement contract to Textron's Bell

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Army on Monday awarded the contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron Inc's Bell unit, ending a years-long competition for the technology that will replace the Black Hawk utility helicopter. The Army's "Future Vertical Lift" competition aimed at finding a replacement as the Army looks to retire more than 2,000 medium-class UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters built by Sikorsky since the 1970s. The Army was looking for an aircraft capable of moving about a dozen troops 400 nautical miles.

  • Jury deliberating in Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Jurors in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial started deliberating on Monday, following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Donald Trump's real estate company that prosecutors said amounted to a criminal scheme that went on for at least 15 years. Its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution. Trump, who last month announced a third run for the presidency in 2024, was not charged in the case.

  • What Jerry Rice believes 49ers can do to make NFL playoffs with Brock Purdy

    Following Brock Purdy's outing against the Dolphins, 49ers great Jerry Rice explains what the team must do to help Purdy lead the team to the playoffs.

  • Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) P/E

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 56.8x The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ) may be sending very bearish...

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Thousands of Dead Seals Mysteriously Wash Ashore in Russia

    Around 2,500 of endangered seals in the Caspian Sea have washed ashore along the coast of Dagestan, Russia, CNN reports, citing the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

  • You People: Watch Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill's Cringe-Worthy Culture Clash in Kenya Barris' New Film

    In Kenya Barris’ upcoming directorial debut, You People, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long star as protective parents to their daughter Lauren London who is engaged to be married to Jonah Hill.

  • Pfizer applies for FDA authorization for Omicron-retooled vaccine booster in kids under 5

    If authorized, children would receive the primary series consisting of two doses of the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine and one shot of the Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine, the company said. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the original strain and the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariants, is currently authorized as a booster dose for ages 5 years and older in the United States and the European Union (EU). Last month, a real-world study of more than 360,000 people in the U.S. found the updated bivalent boosters, including those of rival Moderna Inc, offered increased protection against new coronavirus subvariants in people who have received up to four doses of the older vaccine.

  • Tanker delays across Turkish straits not due to Russia oil price cap - official

    Disruptions in tanker traffic from Russia's Black Sea ports to the Mediterranean are a result of a new Turkish insurance rule, not the price cap on Russian oil agreed by a coalition of G7 countries and Australia, an official with the group said on Tuesday. Of the 20 loaded crude oil tankers facing delays in the region, all but one appear to be carrying Kazakh - not Russian - origin oil and would not be subject to the price cap "under any scenario," the official said. Markets are closely watching the impact of a G7-led price cap on Russian seaborne oil that took effect on Monday, but G7 officials say the measure did not cause the backup in Turkey's Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits into the Mediterranean.

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio review: a remarkable new take on an old tale

    What a difference a director makes. In Robert Zemeckis’ recent remake of Disney’s Pinocchio, it felt like a downright creepy and unnecessary addition to give Geppetto a dead son as motivation for creating a wooden replica in his place. When Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (in select theaters now and on Netflix December 9) does the same, however, with a drunken Geppetto carving a grotesquely half-assed surrogate son replica he pledges to finish when he’s sober, only to have it come to life first .

  • Man who helped steal Nancy Pelosi's laptop while storming the Capitol with his mother pleads guilty

    Rafael Rondon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for breaking into the Capitol on January 6 and stealing Pelosi's laptop.

  • Why Americans are more annoyed with their car purchases

    In a recent annual study, overall satisfaction fell for the first time in a decade, posing risks to the long-term reputations of some industry leaders.

  • Denver Detective Sued After Ordering False SWAT Raid on Elderly Black Woman

    An elderly woman is suing a Denver police detective after he ordered a SWAT team to raid her home, per NBC News. The detective obtained the warrant by using the iPhone’s Find My feature, which falsely identified the woman’s home as the location of stolen firearms and a stolen iPhone.

  • Thune: Trump call to terminate Constitution a ‘golden opportunity’ for 2024 rivals

    Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters Monday that he “couldn’t disagree more” with former President Trump’s call to terminate parts of the Constitution in order to be reinstated president and said such comments present “a golden opportunity” for Trump’s rivals in 2024. Thune, who was just reelected to a fourth Senate term, noted…

  • 49ers announce they’ve signed Josh Johnson to one-year deal

    After Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury on Sunday, reports emerged that San Francisco would sign quarterback Josh Johnson off the Broncos’ practice squad to back up Brock Purdy. Now that move has become official, with the 49ers announcing they’ve signed Johnson to a one-year deal on Tuesday afternoon. Johnson was one of the [more]

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats scandal-prone Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate runoff

    Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker, a Trump endorsee plagued by scandal, in the Senate runoff election in Georgia.

  • Judge dismisses lawsuit over Khashoggi's murder after the Biden administration backed immunity for MBS

    Last month, the Justice Department argued that MBS was immune from the suit as the sitting head of state for a foreign country.

  • Battle of Billionaires: Musk, Zuckerberg Strive to Break Free from Tim Cook's Shadow

    Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook had an estimated wealth of $1.5 billion as of January this year. That made him the 2,083rd richest person in the world, far behind the fortunes of Mark Zuckerberg ($142 billion) and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, with $189 billion to his name. But despite his comparatively modest net worth, Apple’s CEO is in a position to snuff out major swathes of Musk’s and Zuckerberg’s empires – and the two moguls know it. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change

  • Trump denies wanting to 'terminate' the Constitution after calling for 'termination' of the Constitution

    Trump denies wanting to 'terminate' the Constitution after calling for 'termination' of the Constitution

  • Mitch McConnell hits Donald Trump over call for 'termination' of the U.S. Constitution

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell rebuked former President Donald Trump and said it will be harder for him to regain the presidency in 2024.