RAPID 5 nonprofit names Dawes Arboretum director as new CEO to help build land trust

RAPID 5, the nonprofit group formed to connect Franklin County's trails and parks with its waterways, has named a new CEO: Luke Messinger, who has been executive director of The Dawes Arboretum in Licking County for 24 years.

Messinger replaces Dr. Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health, who left RAPID 5 in May 2023 after a year on the job.

Luke Messinger, the new CEO of the RAPID 5 nonprofit group, led Dawes Arboretum for 24 years.

Messinger, 64, said he has been aware of RAPID 5 and its plans since its inception in 2021.

"Their mission is extremely ambitious, and I was attracted to that," Messinger said.

"As Columbus grows, it can’t be all development at the expense of green space," Messinger said. "People are demanding access to this green space."

Messinger is expected to start in May.

Keith Myers, who chairs the RAPID 5 board, said Messinger was one of seven candidates.

Myers said that while all seven were impressive, Messinger stood out because it was clear that he had a very collaborative nature and vision, and that under Messinger's leadership, Dawes became more relevant to the community. "He expanded the programs," Myers said.

"Stitching together these greenways, you have to get so many people with a vested interest, you have to be a collaborative individual to pull this off," Myers said.

RAPID 5 wants to weave Franklin County's five major waterways — from west to east: the Big Darby Creek, Scioto River, Olentangy River, Alum Creek and Big Walnut Creek — into one united greenways system.

Myers said the RAPID 5 board is still working out Messinger's compensation plan.

Messinger has served on the development advisory committee for the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District and was on Gahanna's parks board for eight years. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with bachelor's degrees in landscape horticulture and journalism.

In November, RAPID 5 said it would be establishing a land trust to preserve and protect land. Messinger said he likes that idea and looks at the Western Reserve Land Conservancy in Cleveland and northeast Ohio as an example.

RAPID 5 wouldn't necessarily have to buy property. It could obtain easements from landowners to connect land with streams.

In October, RAPID 5 said it had received a $250,000 gift from Advanced Drainage Systems, the Hilliard-based manufacturer of stormwater and onsite septic wastewater systems. RAPID 5 said it will be announcing additional gifts as it establishes the land trust.

Messinger said one of his first tasks is to nurture and develop more funders.

"My role is to help set up this nonprofit for success, to keep the community engaged," he said.

The group received its 501(c)3 status in 2022, and was formed by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and the Urban Land Institute Columbus.

