Rapid Adoption of Next-Generation Firewalls to Drive Growth in APAC Network Security Market through 2024

·3 min read

Security companies in Asia-Pacific need to foster strong integration and collaboration with third-party vendors, says Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Integration of Capabilities Transforming the Asia-Pacific Network Security Market, 2020, finds that enterprises' heightened threats from criminal entities and state-sponsored actors are strongly encouraging them to adopt network security solutions. Driven largely by the firewall segment and integrated security appliances (ISA) segment, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) network security market is expected to reach $6.94 billion by 2024 from $4.75 billion in 2019, up at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. However, the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the network security market, and its future growth will also be affected over the next one to two years as the market grapples to recover.

Rapid Adoption of Next-Generation Firewalls to Drive Growth in APAC Network Security Market through 2024
Rapid Adoption of Next-Generation Firewalls to Drive Growth in APAC Network Security Market through 2024

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/4sb

"Going forward, security vendors need to continue fostering strong integration and collaboration with third-party vendors, to fortify and strengthen their in-house offerings and provide a holistic solutions portfolio," said Vivien Pua, Information & Communication Technologies Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "From a market segment perspective, the firewall segment is the largest and fastest-growing market due to rapid adoption of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) across the region. Similarly, intrusion detection systems/intrusion prevention systems (IDS/IPS) is seeing an emergence of next-generation technology in the form of Next-Generation IPS (NGIPS) as it (NGIPS) provides greater granularity in security data, which allows for better network security management."

Pua added: "In addition, the secure sockets layer virtual private network (SSL VPN) segment is also expected to grow steadily over the next 5 years, as remote working becomes more prevalent in the region."

To tap into the growth prospects presented by the network security market, vendors should focus on the following:

  • Regional 5G Deployments: Partner with service providers to design a network equipped with a wide variety of advanced security safeguards.

  • Need for connectivity amid remote working: Provide business continuity packages or emergency licensing models to help enterprises cope with the rising need for VPN.

  • Business opportunities in China: Work with local clients wishing to expand their business outside China as vendors already have two sets of products compatible with both Chinese and international standards.

  • SD-WAN with next-generation firewall features: Offer integrated products to meet market demand for robust and secure SD-WAN.

Integration of Capabilities Transforming the Asia-Pacific Network Security Market, 2020 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technologies research and analysis available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Integration of Capabilities Transforming the Asia-Pacific Network Security Market, 2020
PAF7-74

Contact:

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • A new group pushes the post-Trump GOP to reject its 'lazy' devotion to tax cuts

    A group of conservative thinkers started a new think tank called American Compass, which aims to move the Republican Party beyond clichés about Ronald Reagan's policies.

  • Fox & Friends guest compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

    Fox & Friends chatted about Americans' impending "revolt" against the "separation of families" -- but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions -- none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued, with host Steve Doocy agreeing. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.> Fox's Charles Payne on Thanksgiving: "One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families." > > pic.twitter.com/OdYDM9FSau> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Editor's note: This story has been updated.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • 3 former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong police arrested three former opposition lawmakers Wednesday for disrupting legislative meetings several months ago, as concerns grow over a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy camp. Posts on the Facebook accounts of Ted Hui, Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan said they were arrested in relation to the incidents in the legislature's main chamber. The trio separately disrupted legislative meetings by splashing pungent liquids and other items on two occasions.

  • Georgia Democrats Ossoff, Warnock challenge Republicans to debate in Senate runoff

    Democratic candidates in a pair of U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia on Monday challenged the two incumbent Republican senators to debates ahead of a Jan. 5 vote that will decide control of the Senate. Democrat Jon Ossoff said he had accepted invitations from six media outlets to debates, and urged Republican rival Senator David Perdue to join him in the forums. Likewise, Democrat Raphael Warnock issued a separate challenge to Republican Kelly Loeffler to three televised debates, including one at the Atlanta Press Club, also on Dec. 6.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument

    A judge in Virginia dismissed charges on Monday that were filed against a prominent Black state senator after police said that she and others conspired to damage a Confederate monument in the city of Portsmouth. The Virginian-Pilot reports the charges against state Sen. Louise Lucas were dismissed at the request of Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. Judge Claire Cardwell, who was brought in from Richmond because local judges recused themselves, dismissed the case.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Rep. Omar terminates contract with husband's consulting firm

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is cutting ties with her husband’s political consulting firm after winning her bid for reelection, saying she wants to ensure her supporters feel there’s no perceived issue. Omar married her political consultant, Tim Mynett, in March, sparking scrutiny and a complaint to the Federal Election Commission by a conservative group that alleged campaign funds paid for Mynett's personal travel. The FEC has taken no public action on that complaint, and Omar has said payments to Mynett's firm, E Street Group, were legitimate.

  • Facebook, Twitter CEOs to face senators over election disinformation

    A Senate panel is calling on the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter to defend their handling of disinformation in the contest between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Republican Senator Loeffler to debate Democratic challenger Warnock in Georgia December 6

    U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in December, her spokesman said Tuesday, setting up a face-off in one of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. Warnock had challenged Loeffler to meet him in three televised debates ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. Both of Georgia's Senate seats are in play in the January runoff, which was triggered by state law after no candidate reached 50% in the first round of voting Nov. 3.

  • Crump represents families of 2 teens fatally shot in Florida

    Famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump says he is representing the families of two Black teens who were fatally shot by a deputy along Florida's Space Coast last week. Crump said in a statement Monday that he is representing the families of A.J. Crooms, 16, and Sincere Pierce, 18, who were fatally shot by a Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday. The families still know very little about the circumstances of the teens' deaths, Crump said.

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • In abrupt reversal, Michigan’s largest county certifies election results

    Allies of President Donald Trump had celebrated the initial deadlock in Wayne County, even though the dispute was highly unlikely to alter the outcome of the election.

  • McCann suspect hurt on way to parole hearing in Germany

    A German man whom investigators suspect of murdering British toddler Madeleine McCann was injured while being taken to a parole hearing, a German court said on Tuesday. The 43-year-old German, Christian B., lived in the Algarve region of Portugal when the toddler - who was three at the time - vanished from her bedroom in 2007. German media including mass-circulation Bild and Der Spiegel had reported that Christian B. broke two ribs during the incident.

  • Hurricane Iota bashes Nicaragua, Honduras after Eta floods

    Hurricane Iota battered Nicaragua's Caribbean coast and flooded some stretches of neighboring Honduras that were still under water from Hurricane Eta two weeks earlier, leaving authorities struggling to assess damage after communications were knocked out in some areas. The storm passed about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south-southwest of Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, where rivers were rising and rain was expected to intensify. In mountainous Tegucigalpa, residents of low-lying, flood-prone areas were being evacuated in anticipation of Iota’s rains, as were residents of hillside neighborhoods vulnerable to landslides.