Rapid City duo charged with drug trafficking after gas pump drive off in stolen car

Hunter Dunteman, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·2 min read

Oct. 4—KENNEBEC — Two Rapid City residents are facing charges in Lyman County after police say a gas pump drive off led them to discover drugs.

Jeremy Brink, 44, and Courtney Johnson, 31, both of Rapid City, were each charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession or distribution of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brink was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say they were on patrol in Presho on Sept. 27 when they located a vehicle matching the description of an alleged gas drive off in Reliance two days prior. A deputy checked the license plates of the car, and Winner Dispatch said the vehicle was stolen.

When the vehicle parked in a parking lot, a deputy approached and observed Brink and Johnson inside. He said they displayed signs of intoxication. They were removed from the vehicle to discuss the alleged gas drive off. Dispatch informed the deputy that the vehicle was still labeled as stolen.

Police say Brink admitted to possessing a meth pipe in his pocket, and that authorities found the pipe covered in white residue. Brink was placed in a squad car while the deputy searched Johnson, discovering nothing on her person.

Court documents say the vehicle was searched under probable cause, yielding multiple baggies of a white crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine and multiple baggies of marijuana. Police also found two scales with residue, multiple jeweler baggies with various pills ad miscellaneous pieces of paraphernalia.

Both individuals were transported to the Brule County Jail for processing.

Possession or distribution of a Schedule IV substance is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a $30,000 fine or both.

Brink and Johnson also face two Class 5 felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

Both are set appear in a Lyman County Courtroom on Oct. 7.

