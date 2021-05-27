Rapid City man charged with $150k+ embezzlement, more

May 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A Rapid City man faces felony embezzlement and other charges for an alleged criminal scheme that bilked his former employer of more than $130,000 during a nearly six-year period.

Erik Benjamin Smith, 49, worked as a branch manager at Williams Distributing in Garfield Township, where Grand Traverse County Sheriff's investigators learned company officials discovered inventory problems that led to a records review. The company's president reported the suspected theft to authorities, court records show.

Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecutor Charles Hamlyn signed the three-count felony complaint against Smith, which included embezzlement, using a computer to commit a crime and illegal financial transactions. Magistrate Tammi Rodgers of the 86th District Court arraigned Smith on May 21 and set his personal recognizance bond at $25,000, records show.

"He was employed and trusted by the victim for nearly 23 years," said Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. "Our office will work with the victim to confirm restitution amounts."

Williams Distributing is a Grand Rapids-based company that specializes in heating, cooling, kitchen and bath, plumbing, garage doors and more. The business has more than a dozen locations across Michigan, as well as sites in Ohio and Indiana.

Smith's job as branch manager granted him access to the company's computer systems, records show.

Jeff Beaton, the company's chief operating officer and president, could not be reached for comment this week.

Court records show Beaton told investigators how company officials found Smith apparently used two methods to glean money from the company: cash transactions or returns going into his pocket, as well as the sale of inventory accompanied by altered inventory and invoice records.

Investigators pointed to an example on Jan. 25 when a Boyne City man's credit card was charged for a mobile home furnace without permission, then later refunded, court records show.

Smith was accused of stealing more than $52,000 in cash and nearly $135,000 through lost product, according to a probable cause affidavit on file with the court.

Williams Distributing fired Smith on Feb. 11 when Beaton and several other company workers confronted him, records show.

Smith's arraignment was completed via videoconference on Friday, and he was represented by Traverse City defense attorney Gerald Chefalo, who could not be reached for comment.

A probable cause conference will happen by June 4, and the court scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 11.

Moeggenberg underscored that Smith remains innocent until proven guilty.