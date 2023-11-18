Rapid City man charged in 2009 suspected sex assualt

Nov. 17—KALKASKA — A 38-year-old Rapid City man was charged in a suspected sexual assault that took place in 2009, according to reports from Michigan State Police.

The investigation opened in August when Houghton Lake Post troopers were asked to investigate an alleged rape of a minor that occurred in December of 2009, after the survivor had come forward to law enforcement.

The person who filed the initial report said the perpetrator was Richard Alton Trepanier Jr. and that the incident took place at a home in Kalkaska County.

MSP officials said the Kalkaska County Prosecutor's Office authorized an arrest warrant for Trepanier Jr. on Oct. 24.

He was arrested later that day by the MSP 7th District Fugitive team while at a gas station, and taken to the Kalkaska County Jail. Trepanier Jr. was arraigned earlier this week in the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County on one count criminal sexual conduct third-degree with a person between the ages of 13 to 15 years old, court records show.

He was given a $100,000 10 percent cash surety bond, according to state police officials.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. in Kalkaska.