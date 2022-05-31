Rapid City officer shoots woman after traffic stop, pursuit

May 31—RAPID CITY — A traffic stop that turned into a vehicle pursuit resulted in a Rapid City police officer firing their duty weapon at a woman in the early morning hours Monday.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, is investigating the shooting.

Officials say that a police officer initiated a traffic stop at about 4 a.m. that developed into a pursuit with multiple officers responding to assist. The pursuit was eventually terminated, at which point an officer discharged the firearm into the vehicle. The woman who was shot was transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Officials did not specify why the officer made the initial traffic stop and called the situation an ongoing investigation. DCI said an investigation will conduct "an extensive, independent, and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. At the completion of the investigation, results are provided for subsequent legal review."

