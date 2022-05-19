Rapid City police officer fired after allegedly stealing from local Central High School

A 41-year-old Rapid City police officer was fired from his position after allegedly stealing from a local school, according to a release from the police department.

Matt Hower, a former school liaison officer for Central High School, was discovered to be responsible for removing money from a petty cash box at the school on Friday, according to the release.

Hower was immediately removed from his law enforcement duties and his employment with the City of Rapid City, according to the release.

“I recognize this is a violation of trust and in direct contrast to our values and mission,” Chief of Police Don Hedrick said. “These criminal actions are upsetting and troubling, and I never envisioned having to deliver this type of message about an officer."

The RCPD contacted the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and requested a criminal investigation, according to the release.

The Attorney General's office has filed charges of aggregated second degree petty theft against Hower, according to a release from the office. The Attorney General's office will prosecute the case.

