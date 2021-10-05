Rapid COVID-19 tests increasingly scarce, pricey as demand from employers jumps

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask waits at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile testing site amid the pandemic in the Midtown Manhattan area of New York City
Carl O'Donnell
·4 min read

By Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) - Surging demand for COVID-19 tests from U.S. employers has exacerbated a nationwide shortage of rapid tests in recent weeks and is driving up costs for state and local testing programs, according to industry executives and state officials.

Testmakers including Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corp and LumiraDX Ltd are scaling up production to meet rising demand. But significantly boosting test output will take weeks to months, half a dozen industry executives told Reuters, making the tests harder to procure in the near term.

"Employer demand has gone crazy," said Quidel Chief Executive Doug Bryant. "We won't be able to meet all the requests that we're having."

Nearly a dozen state governments said they are grappling with shortages of rapid tests, which provide on-the-spot results within minutes and are crucial for COVID-19 surveillance programs.

In Missouri, limited supplies of Abbott's Binax Now rapid test, which typically sell to states for around $5 each, have forced it to consider other, more expensive options, a spokesperson for the states' public health agency said.

"We are exploring other rapid antigen tests and finding most are at least three times higher than Abbott’s rapid antigen test," the spokesperson said, adding that Missouri has not yet had to purchase the pricier tests.

Oklahoma has begun to pay higher prices for tests in recent weeks, said Michael DeRemer, the state's director of emergency preparedness and response services.

State governments have been struggling to acquire https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-tests-again-short-supply-infections-soar-schools-reopen-2021-08-27 enough rapid tests for several months after a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the more contagious Delta variant.

And U.S. employers in recent weeks have been rushing to stockpile tests after the White House in September said it plans to mandate weekly testing for unvaccinated staff at businesses with more than 100 employees.

Emerald Packaging Inc, a plastic bag factory in San Francisco with 250 workers, sees the cost of complying with the government's testing mandate as a burden and is urging employees to get vaccinated.

Emerald may require vaccination once the federal rule goes into effect, said CEO Kevin Kelly. He said Emerald has spent about $50,000 testing its employees so far and is concerned weekly tests will further drive up costs.

Quidel has had to decline more than half of requests from employers seeking to stock up ahead of the mandate, expected to take effect in October, said CEO Bryant.

It has also had to postpone exports of rapid tests to some foreign governments until next year, Bryant said. Quidel is delivering on existing contracts with countries including Canada.

BIDDING WARS, SIGNIFICANT MARKUPS

U.S. testmakers manufacture more than 50 million rapid COVID-19 tests each month, not enough for regular surveillance testing at schools and workplaces across the country, said Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar.

Rapid antigen tests can cost as little as $2 each to make, according to Mologic, one of the largest British testmakers. But in the United States, bidding wars between health systems, state governments, and employers have contributed to much higher prices.

South Carolina, for example, is paying as much as $130 each for some of its rapid tests, a state spokesperson said.

That contrasts sharply with the UK and European countries. In Germany, large government purchases allow it to offer rapid tests to residents for less than $1 each, and it is not experiencing severe shortages.

Abbott and Quidel said they do not plan to raise test prices for customers. However, retailers and test providers often purchase tests and resell them at significant markups.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and CVS Health Corp sell Abbott's Binax Now rapid tests - which Abbott lists for around $5 - for $12 per test at pharmacies. Walmart Inc, Kroger and Amazon.com Inc charge nearly $8 per test even after they slashed prices temporarily to cost.

States largely have been using the $10 billion the White House set aside primarily for school testing programs. Some states including Missouri said their federal aid is running out.

Meanwhile, employers and consumers must pay for rapid test purchases themselves.

In an effort to ramp up production, Abbott reopened a plant in Illinois it had shuttered earlier this year, putting it back on track to produce upwards of 50 million Binax Now tests per month by the end of October, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Quidel is building a new plant that will boost its rapid test output from around 20 million per month to as much as 70 million, but it will not be operational until year-end, Bryant said. LumiraDX is planning to nearly double its test production by year end.

On Monday, U.S. regulators authorized a rapid test made by ACON Laboratories, which plans to produce as many as 100 million per month by the end of the year.

“There's definitely a supply chain squeeze on the rapid antigen side,” said Matthew McKnight, an executive at Ginkgo BioWorks, which manages surveillance testing programs for employers. "It will take a couple months (before) production catches up.”

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York, Additional reporting by Tim Aeppel in New York; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Marshals Seize 25,000 Bags of Spices from Florida Company Due to Alleged Unsanitary Conditions

    Miami's Lyden Spice Corporation had failed both state and federal inspections.

  • Southwest Airlines to comply with Biden vaccine mandate by Dec. 8

    Southwest Airlines said on Monday it will comply with a Dec. 8 deadline set by President Joe Biden for its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The deadline, set last month under an executive order signed by Biden, covers all federal contractors. Unless employees receive and exemption, they must comply "to continue employment with the airline," Southwest said.

  • UPDATE 2-Teva halts output at U.S. drug plant after FDA flags concerns

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has temporarily halted drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a recent inspection, the company said on Monday. Israel-based Teva did not specify what issues were raised by the FDA. Bloomberg reported that the production halt followed Teva's recall of more than 2.5 million vials of drugs in recent months, many of them cancer medications.

  • The Biden administration takes aim at Big Chicken. But its goose might not yet be cooked

    As consumers chafe at growing food price inflation, the Biden administration is pointing a finger at some of the country's largest meat companies, suggesting pandemic profiteering may be responsible for the steep rise in the prices of beef, pork and poultry. Recently, the prices for beef, pork and poultry have all increased far more than other kinds of food, accounting for as much as half of price inflation at grocery stores.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and intere

  • New Rules Could Affect Robinhood and Bitcoin Traders. Here's What You Need to Know

    Trading cryptocurrencies has become increasingly popular, especially as a growing number of brokerage firms -- including platforms such as Robinhood -- have made it easier than ever to buy and sell virtual coins. In fact, the Securities and Exchange Commission has made clear it is looking to take a firmer hand in imposing rules on cryptocurrencies -- which could have a profound impact on Bitcoin traders and those who buy other coins. Will new regulations affect your ability to trade cryptocurrencies?

  • Teva halts output at U.S. drug plant after FDA flags concerns

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has temporarily halted drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a recent inspection, the company said on Monday. Israel-based Teva did not specify what issues were raised by the FDA. Bloomberg reported that the production halt followed Teva's recall of more than 2.5 million vials of drugs in recent months, many of them cancer medications.

  • Why Treasury Secretary Yellen testified that climate change 'must be addressed'

    Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen reiterated her stance that climate change poses a threat to the U.S. economy on Tuesday.

  • Psaki Rules Out Minting Coin to Resolve U.S. Debt-Limit Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration won’t mint a new coin to resolve a standoff with Republicans over the debt ceiling, saying it’s not a “viable” option.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Ex

  • New SEC, Same Story. US SEC Postpones Decisions On Four Bitcoin ETF Applications Till End Of The Year

    The United States SEC has postponed its decision on four Bitcoin ETF applications until the end of the year, a move it has done several times over the past few years.

  • Garland taps FBI in response to ‘disturbing spike’ in threats against educators

    Recent school board meetings have been packed with protestors who denounce Covid-19 mask mandates, political interpretations of critical race theory and other highly-politicized issues.

  • Biden administration to Florida: Don’t you want your $2.3 billion for schools?

    A top U.S. Department of Education official on Monday pressed Florida to submit a plan that shows how it intends to use roughly $7 billion in federal relief aid for schools. If it does not, the state could leave $2.3 billion on the table.

  • SEC Stalls Again on Four Bitcoin ETFs, Pushes Rulings Back Another 60-Days

    The Securities and Exchange Commission once again pushed its decision on several Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, moving its ruling to November and December. See: Institutional Investors' Bitcoin ETF...

  • Why Owlet Stock Plunged 31.3% Today

    Shares of baby health stock Owlet (NYSE: OWLT) fell as much as 31.3% in trading early on Monday after the company got a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) implying that the company is improperly marketing products. The FDA letter said, in part, that "Owlet's marketing and functionality in the U.S. renders the Smart Sock a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from the FDA, and that Owlet has not obtained clearance or approval."

  • AWS has no plans to slow its data center growth in Northern Virginia

    With land prices rising and competition heavy, company executives say there's still room to grow in Northern Virginia.

  • Pharma giant GSK is leaving Research Triangle Park and relocating to downtown Durham

    GlaxoSmithKline was once the largest land owner in Research Triangle Park. It is now leaving the park behind.