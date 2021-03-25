Rapid COVID-19 tests work as well as quarantine for travel: research

FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Gatwick
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rapid antigen tests on arrival after travel can be just as effective as quarantining to stop imported cases of COVID-19, according to new research which the travel industry hopes will convince Britain to open up its borders this summer.

Britain currently bans all foreign travel, except for work, education or health reasons. However, the government is to review that next month and possibly allow it from May 17.

But rising levels of COVID-19 infections in some European countries and warnings from UK government ministers not to book trips has led to worries that the holiday ban could be extended.

Research commissioned by airlines British Airways-owner IAG, Virgin Atlantic and others found that a single on-arrival antigen test is as effective as a ten-day self-isolation period in reducing imported cases of COVID-19.

Last year, Britain's 10-day quarantine rules for arrivals from most countries hammered the travel industry, deterring people from taking trips.

After a year of restrictions and minimal revenues airlines are desperate for travel to restart, and when it does they want less risky destinations to be exempt from the requirement to quarantine.

The research, published by consulting firm authors Oxera and Edge Health on Thursday, has been submitted to Britain's Global Travel Taskforce. The taskforce is reviewing how and when travel should restart and will report on April 12.

"We believe that international travel can safely restart at scale, using a risk-based, phased easing of testing requirements and border restrictions, that follows the scientific evidence," Virgin Atlantic's chief executive Shai Weiss said.

For higher-risk countries, a two-test strategy could be a viable option to quarantine, said the report.

(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Recommended Stories

  • China bashes US over racism, inequality, pandemic response

    China took the U.S. to task Wednesday over racism, financial inequality and the federal government’s response to the coronavirus in an annual report that seeks to counter U.S. accusations of human rights abuses by China’s ruling Communist Party. The 28-page report issued by China’s Cabinet opens with “I can't breathe,” a reference to George Floyd, the Black American who was declared dead last May after a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

  • Using Libyan cash to compensate IRA victims could have 'caused problems' in Northern Ireland

    The author of a government report that examined whether Libyan assets could be seized to compensate IRA victims has suggested the move could have “caused problems” in Northern Irish communities. Ministers this week ruled out the idea of using £12 billion of frozen Libyan assets held in the UK, or tax revenue generated from them, to pay the victims of weapons supplied to the IRA by the late dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Hundreds of people were killed in IRA bomb attacks, including at Harrods in 1983 and in Enniskillen in 1987, which used Semtex explosives supplied by the north African country during Gaddafi’s four-decade regime. Foreign Office minister James Cleverly announced on Tuesday that the Government was prevented by international law from using seized Libyan assets, or tax take, to remunerate victims. He said the responsibility to provide compensation lay with the Libyan state, although he acknowledged the practical difficulties of drawing funds from a country wracked by ongoing instability. Victims should explore existing UK avenues to receive compensation, he urged. Mr Cleverly also announced that the Government would not be publishing the report by William Shawcross, submitted last May, on the issue, insisting it was an “internal scoping” document. Mr Shawcross, the former chairman of the Charity Commission, told MPs on Wednesday that he was “surprised and disappointed” by the Government statement on his report.

  • UK's Johnson mulls tougher rules for France as EU's COVID situation 'difficult'

    Britain might have to toughen restrictions on arrivals from France, including hauliers, to defend against new variants of the COVID-19 virus spreading from the rest of Europe where the situation was difficult, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Britain has banned foreign travel until at least May 17, except for essential work, education or health reasons. Asked whether France should be put on the red list, which is a category of countries from which most travel to Britain is banned, Johnson told a parliamentary committee that testing hauliers would have an impact on trade flows.

  • Biden administration expelled just 13% of migrant families in past week

    The Biden administration kept a Trump-era policy known as "Title 42" as a tool to quickly turn back adults and families who illegally cross the southern border— but new Department of Homeland Security data leaked to Axios shows in recent days it's hardly been used for families.Driving the news: The data shows an average of just 13% of nearly 13,000 family members attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border were returned to Mexico between March 14 and March 21 using the public health order, which essentially says the U.S. can close the border to nonessential travel because of the coronavirus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's a sign of how the administration is struggling to keep up with a migration surge, and has been recently hamstrung by Mexico's inability to take in more families the U.S. otherwise would expel.That doesn't mean the other 87% percent will remain in the U.S. indefinitely, but they will be allowed into the U.S. to go through immigration proceedings.It's too soon to say how many will be ultimately granted asylum or deported — and when. Proceedings can take years.What they're saying: Given fluctuating migration flows, "one week of statistics doesn’t reflect the full picture," a DHS spokesperson told Axios. "Our policy remains that families are expelled, and in situations where expulsion is not possible due to Mexico’s inability to receive the families, they are placed into removal proceedings.”White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the process of deporting those families sometimes "takes a minute to ensure there is proper transportation and steps in place to do that."Why it matters: Psaki said there are only "narrow, narrow circumstances in which families can't be expelled."But administration officials also say Mexico doesn't always have capacity to take in families sent there under Title 42 — especially when families include young children. A DHS official told Axios the U.S. is "working with our partners in Mexico to increase their capacity."Top Biden border officials met with Mexican officials on Monday to discuss solutions to the surge at the border.When Title 42 is not invoked, these migrants are tested for the coronavirus and quarantined if needed before being placed in removal proceedings, according to the DHS official and Psaki. Some are transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which recently signed a contract to provide hotel rooms for migrant families.Some are released at bus stops or local nongovernmental organizations.Border patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector are releasing some migrants without a court date. The big picture: The Biden administration has taken fire from both the right and the left over its use of Title 42. Progressives have decried the use of the order to expel families and adults, while conservatives have blamed the rising number of unaccompanied minors on the administration's choice not to use the order to return them to Mexico. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Spring Travel Ahead? One Airline Is Prioritizing Customer Safety

    Is there any real difference between airlines? Given the lack of legroom, confusing fees and lackluster customer service among major U.S. airlines, it can be easy to lump them into…

  • Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

    Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections. Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year. Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • SF mayor announces new efforts to protect Asians

    Mayor London Breed has announced new efforts to advance public safety in San Francisco and provide targeted support to members of San Francisco's Asian and Pacific Islander community after a series of hate crimes.

  • NJ releases revised guidance for in-person learning

    New Jersey health officials released revised guidance for local school districts during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

  • 'No Zoom' Oscars causes backlash, Hollywood media reports

    The "No Zoom" policy for this year's Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications. Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, costs and quarantine issues raised by the decision to bar nominees from taking part in the ceremony remotely. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the ceremony, did not return a request for comment on the reports.

  • Major Teachers’ Union ‘Not Convinced’ New CDC Distancing Guidelines Effective

    The American Federation of Teachers is pushing back on new social-distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which state that students may be distanced by three to six feet apart while in a classroom. The AFT still has concerns about returning teachers to in-person learning with the updated guidelines, AFT president Randi Weingarten wrote in a letter to CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday. With over 1.7 million members, the AFT is the second-largest teachers’ labor union in the U.S. Weingarten and AFT members “trust the CDC…to provide them with accurate information,” but they “are not convinced that the evidence supports changing physical distancing requirements at this time,” the letter states. “Our concern is that the cited studies do not identify the baseline mitigation strategies needed to support 3 feet of physical distancing.” Studies in school districts in Massachusetts and Wisconsin have indicated that students can return to in-person learning with social distancing of between three and six feet, as long as other coronavirus mitigation strategies are in place such as masking and good ventilation. Weingarten claimed that the studies “were not conducted in our nation’s highest-density and least-resourced schools, which have poor ventilation, crowding and other structural challenges.” The letter comes amid a nationwide push to return students to the classroom following coronavirus-related disruptions. New York City high schools reopened on Monday after being closed since November amid high coronavirus spread in the city, while the city of San Francisco is suing its own school district to reopen following an entire year without in-person learning. Meanwhile, a CDC report found that in schools in Florida, many of which opened with mitigation guidelines in August, less than 1 percent of students contracted coronavirus at schools from August through December 2020. Among students who contracted coronavirus at school, none died and 101 were hospitalized. Those hospitalized amounted to about 0.000036 percent of the 2,809,553 students followed in the study.

  • Top Amazon official swipes at Bernie Sanders over planned Alabama visit

    A top Amazon.com Inc official took a jab at U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders for planning a Friday visit to meet the company's workers in Alabama, who are voting on whether to form a union. "I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that's not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace," Dave Clark, the chief executive of Amazon's worldwide consumer business tweeted on Wednesday. Sanders is a big supporter of a $15 an hour minimum wage - a rate Amazon pays its workers.

  • Skiing on a foggy mountain top

    Skiers at Mt. Hood Skibowl in Oregon had great conditions, but some limited visibility on March 24.

  • Asian equities poised to seesaw as U.S. economic news pushes indexes lower

    Asian markets will likely open mixed on Thursday after global equities dipped and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth. Concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and potential U.S. tax hikes also weighed on investor sentiment.

  • Coinbase competitor Blockchain.com raises $300 million in crypto funding frenzy

    A month after raising $120 million, crypto giant Blockchain.com raised another $300 million to hit a $5.2 billion valuation.

  • Should Biden stick to Trump’s pledge to leave Afghanistan?

    Former President Trump made a deal to end America's longest war by May 1. But a spike in Taliban-led violence has many experts questioning that timeline.

  • If You Have Any of These Placements in Your Birth Chart, You're Astrologically ~Blessed~

    *adds ESPECIALLY COSMIC to resume*

  • Homebuyers shrug off higher mortgage rates, but refinances stop booming

    Applications rise for homebuyer mortgages, but refinancing continues to cool.

  • Hawaii gets tourism surge as coronavirus rules loosen up

    Tourists are traveling to Hawaii in larger numbers than officials anticipated, and many are wandering around Waikiki without masks, despite a statewide mandate to wear them in public. Hawaii's “Safe Travels” program reported that about 28,000 people flew into and throughout the islands on Saturday, the highest number of travelers in a single day since the pandemic began, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday. Before the pandemic, Hawaii had about 30,000 arrivals daily.

  • H&M Removed From All Major Chinese Platforms Over Xinjiang Cotton Ban

    PVH Corp., Fast Retailing, Nike, Gap and Inditex had also previously distanced themselves from Xinjiang cotton and could be targeted next.