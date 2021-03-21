A rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states

CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
·6 min read

Despite the clamor to speed up the U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 and get the country back to normal, the first three months of the rollout suggest faster is not necessarily better.

A surprising new analysis found that states such as South Carolina, Florida and Missouri that raced ahead of others to offer the vaccine to ever-larger groups of people have vaccinated smaller shares of their population than those that moved more slowly and methodically, such as Hawaii and Connecticut.

The explanation, as experts see it, is that the rapid expansion of eligibility caused a surge in demand too big for some states to handle and led to serious disarray. Vaccine supplies proved insufficient or unpredictable, websites crashed and phone lines became jammed, spreading confusion, frustration and resignation among many people.

“The infrastructure just wasn’t ready. It kind of backfired,” said Dr. Rebecca Wurtz, an infectious disease physician and health data specialist at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health. She added: “In the rush to satisfy everyone, governors satisfied few and frustrated many.”

The findings could contain an important go-slow lesson for the nation's governors, many of whom have announced dramatic expansions in their rollouts over the past few days after being challenged by President Joe Biden to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1.

“If you’re more targeted and more focused, you can do a better job,” said Sema Sgaier, executive director of Surgo Ventures, a nonprofit health-data organization that conducted the analysis in collaboration with The Associated Press. “You can open it up — if you have set up the infrastructure to vaccinate all those people fast.”

Numerous factors stymied state vaccination performance. Conspiracy theories, poor communication and undependable shipments slowed efforts after the first vials of precious vaccine arrived Dec. 14.

But the size of the eligible population was always within the control of state officials, who made widely varying decisions about how many people they invited to get in line when there wasn’t enough vaccine to go around.

When the drive began, most states put health care workers and nursing home residents at the front of the line. In doing so, states were abiding by national recommendations from experts who also suggested doing everything possible to reach everyone in those two groups before moving on to the next categories.

But faced with political pressure and a clamor from the public, governors rushed ahead. Both the outgoing Trump administration and the incoming Biden team urged opening vaccinations to older Americans.

By late January, more than half the states had opened up to older adults — some 75 and above, others 65 and up. That’s when the real problems started.

South Carolina expanded eligibility to people in Steven Kite’s age group Jan. 13. Kite, 71, immediately booked a vaccination at a hospital. But the next day, his appointment was canceled along with thousands of others because of a shortage of vaccine.

“It was frustrating at first,” Kite said. After a week of uncertainty, he rescheduled. He and his wife are now vaccinated. “It ended up working out fine. I know they’ve had other problems. The delivery of the doses has been very unreliable.”

In Missouri, big-city shortages sent vaccine seekers driving hundreds of miles to rural towns. Dr. Elizabeth Bergamini, a pediatrician in suburban St. Louis, drove about 30 people to often out-of-the way vaccination events after the state opened eligibility to those 65 and older Jan. 18 and then expanded further.

“We went from needing to vaccinate several hundred thousand people in the St. Louis area to an additional half-million people, but we still hadn’t vaccinated that first group, so it has been this mad dash,” Bergamini said. “It has just been a whole hot mess.”

“It got a little chaotic,” said Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “We created far more demand than there was supply. That stressed the system and that may have left the system less efficient.”

Plescia said the analysis suggests that “a more methodical, measured, judicious, priority-based approach — despite people’s perception — actually can be as efficient, or more efficient, than opening things up and making it available to more people.”

In retrospect, health workers and nursing home residents were the easy groups to vaccinate. Doses could be delivered to them where they lived and worked.

“We knew where they were and we knew who they were,” Wurtz said. As soon as states went beyond those populations, it got harder to find the right people. Nursing home residents live in nursing homes. People 65 and older live everywhere.

West Virginia bucked the trend with both high numbers of eligible residents and high vaccination rates in early March, but the state started slow and built its capacity before expanding eligibility.

Similarly, Alaska maintained a high vaccination rate with a smaller eligible population, then threw shots open to everyone 16 and older March 9. This big increase in eligible adults near the end of the period studied led the AP and Surgo Ventures to omit Alaska from the analysis.

The analysis found that as of March 10, Hawaii had the lowest percentage of its adult population eligible for vaccination, at about 26%. Yet Hawaii had administered 42,614 doses per 100,000 adults, the eighth-highest rate in the country.

Thirty percent of Connecticut’s adult population was eligible as of the same date, and it had administered doses at the fourth-highest rate in the country.

In contrast, Missouri had the largest percentage of its adult population eligible at about 92%. Yet Missouri had dispensed 35,341 doses per 100,000 adults, ranking 41st among the states.

Seven states in the bottom 10 for overall vaccination performance — Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Missouri — had larger-than-average shares of their residents eligible for shots.

Among high-performing states, five in the top 10 for high vaccination rates — New Mexico, North Dakota, Connecticut, Wyoming and Hawaii — stuck with more restrictive eligibility. Another two high-performing states from the top 10 — South Dakota and Massachusetts — were about average in how many residents were eligible for vaccine.

“This is a thorough analysis showing a clear association between breadth of eligibility and vaccination rates across states,” said Dr. Mark McClellan, a former head of the Food and Drug Administration who was not involved in the new analysis but reviewed it for AP.

The better-performing states could be getting results by paying closer attention to vaccine supply, thoroughly vaccinating high-risk groups and then opening to additional categories more slowly as they wait for supplies to build, McClellan said.

What happens next will depend on how much states can improve their vaccine delivery systems and whether Americans remain eager for vaccination, even as the threat eases with more people protected and case numbers dropping.

“Have states used this time wisely and fruitfully to lay down the infrastructure needed to open it up to more people?" Sgaier asked.

___

Associated Press Writer Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Elephant charges dad who carried 2-year-old inside zoo habitat, California video shows

    He appears to be posing for a photo with his daughter inside the enclosure.

  • Peloton Shares Rebound on Optimism Home Workouts Will Endure

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares rebounded Friday on optimism the company’s home-workout pitch will continue to resonate with consumers even after recent accidents involving its treadmills.On Thursday, the New York-based fitness company said a child died from an accident related to its Tread+ machine. Another child sustained significant injuries from a similar incident but is expected to recover. The stock fell almost 5% that day.“It’s a tragic accident,” said Ron Josey of JPM Securities. “It brings more awareness that we all need to be extra cautious when we have equipment like this in our home.”Read more: Peloton Treadmill Accidents Lead to Child Death, Another InjuryStill, the analyst said Peloton equipment does not seem to be more prone to these types of accidents than other exercise machines used at home. That view was supported by data released Friday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is investigating the Peloton incidents.The agency said that 17 deaths were reported to the CPSC between 2018 and 2020 related to treadmills. An estimated 22,500 treadmill-related injuries, including about 2,000 involving children under eight years old, were treated at U.S. hospital emergency rooms in 2019, the CPSC added. A search of the agency’s online database covering all time periods found only two incidents tied to Peloton gear.“With this new awareness, people can put the Tread in a different spot in the home, and I think this would be the case with any exercise equipment,” Josey said. “There are ways to avoid this and I don’t think it changes the overall trend of people not going back to gyms. Folks are finding very effective in-home workouts with Peloton leading the way.”Peloton shares rebounded 5.4% to close at $108.31 in New York trading Friday.If the pandemic continues to subside, and more children return to school, that could reduce the risk of them playing on Peloton gear unattended.“We are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents,” Peloton Chief Executive Officer John Foley said on Thursday. The need to take safety precautions “is especially true during what I hope is the final stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home,” he added.Josey estimates that the Tread+ makes up a small percentage of the company’s hardware unit sales. A cheaper model has started rolling out that could eventually sell more.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chile records highest daily COVID-19 numbers yet

    Chile has reported its highest daily count of new coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic despite widespread restrictions and widely praised progress on vaccinations. The government on Saturday reported 7.084 new cases in the South American nation of some 18 million people, topping a previous record in June. Chile so far has given at least one vaccine shot to more than 29% of the population and both doses to 15% — far more than in other nations in the region.

  • SC Highway Patrol trooper fired after arrest in Lexington County assault, cops say

    The trooper worked in the Midlands for nearly two full years before he was fired.

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE expand COVID-19 vaccination drive

    Saudi Arabia and neighbouring United Arab Emirates said on Sunday health authorities have expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above as Gulf states race to bring the virus under control. Riyadh said the health ministry will start inoculating its population aged 16 and above with Pfizer vaccines, while its citizens and residents aged of 18 and above will have Astrazeneca shots.

  • Brazil government has not asked U.S. for vaccines despite Mexico, Canada deal

    Brazil's government has not yet asked the United States for spare COVID-19 vaccines, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, despite Washington agreeing this week to send 4 million doses of AstraZeneca shots to Mexico and Canada. The country's Senate leader says he has requested U.S. help. Brazil's coronavirus death toll, nearly 300,000, is second only to the United States, and its health system is buckling under a record surge in cases.

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Turn Your $1,400 Stimulus Check Into a Money Machine With These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    These companies could generate massive income for stimulus recipients looking to put their money to work in the stock market.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Vaccine roll-out breaks new record with more than 870,000 doses yesterday

    Tory anger as Boris Johnson to extend 'draconian' coronavirus laws Bid to make more jabs in Britain as EU ramps up pressure Why Whitehall officials and scientists have most to fear from Covid inquiry Liam Halligan: The EU vaccine mess is sadly ours as well Mark Harper: We need a new roadmap based on data, not dates Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The UK's vaccine record was once again broken yesterday, the Department for Health has confirmed, with 873,784 vaccinations registered. This breaks down into 686,424 first doses and 70,449 second doses in England; 59,415 first doses and 13,160 second doses in Scotland; 26,939 first doses and 9,429 second doses in Wales; and 4,785 first doses and 3,183 second doses in Northern Ireland. Yesterday's figures also represent a record amount of first doses in the UK, as well as a record number of doses overall. The total of 873,784 jabs means that an estimated 1.3 per cent of the UK's population received a vaccine dose in the space of just one day. Meanwhile the Defence Secretary warned that booking summer holidays abroad at this stage is "premature" and "potentially risky". Ben Wallace said that the Government advises people to "see what the response is from [our] task forces in April" before booking a foreign holiday, which the current roadmap could permit as soon as May. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law

    The murder case against a white man charged with shooting and killing six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses this week could become the first big test for Georgia’s new hate crimes law. Robert Aaron Long, 21, told police that the attacks Tuesday at two spas in Atlanta and another massage business near suburban Woodstock were not racially motivated and claimed to have a sex addiction.

  • Biden news - live: DHS chief says US border ‘is closed’ as president set to announce new vaccination targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Jennifer Lopez Poses on the Beach in an Elegant Wedding Gown While Filming 'Shotgun Wedding'

    See the luxe photos here.

  • Workers fall off roof in Mashpee

    Two workers were injured Friday when they fell off a roof in Mashpee.

  • Coronavirus Nightmare at Sea for the World’s Most Essential Workers

    Jaisal Bhati“We were out of sight and out of mind,” says Second Officer Jaisal Bhati. “Everybody forgot about us (and) everyone turned a blind eye.” Behind the scenes of the coronavirus pandemic, an invisible workforce of about one million seafarers has continued to toil on bulk carriers, oil tankers, fishing vessels, cruise ships, and more. These people have crisscrossed the world, many working seven-day weeks with no holidays or even sick days delivering medicines, grain, coal, fuel—and now vaccines. “They wanted our services but they did not want us.”Even in normal circumstances, weathering the perilous seas with limited personnel is a tough, dangerous job. A regular cargo ship might be crewed by only 20 people, each with designated duties—a ship at sea, like a plane in the air, requires constant attention so one cannot simply “down tools” and leave it unattended without risking catastrophe. On top of their daily tasks, each seafarer has emergency responsibilities for fire, health, defense, come what may. There are no separate firemen, doctors, or policemen on board. It’s just the crew, where every worker is essential and any delay is unthinkable.And while many industries ground to a standstill as a result of the coronavirus, the global shipping industry did not. As the health crisis spread, the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) agreed to allow two month-long contract extensions for seafarers in March and April and a “final implementation period” in May 2020 to avoid a disruption in international trade and make time for crew changes to happen as borders and airports started to close down. But companies and flag states took that show of grace and ran with it. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) estimated in December that as many as “400,000 seafarers remain on board commercial vessels, unable to be repatriated and past the expiry of their contracts.”Bhati was one of them. He found himself sheltering in place at the onset of the pandemic like so many across the globe—except that his place was a ship. He was due to return home at the end of last March after a five-month contract, but the worldwide COVID-19 lockdown beat him by two weeks—shutting down all the checkpoints that would have taken Bhati back home to India.Many seafarers have now been on board for as long as 18 months, stranded in their workplaces having been refused repatriation, and barred from shore leave because of domestic regulations intended to curb the spread of the virus. That’s far longer than the internationally recognized limit in Regulation 2.4 (Entitlement to Leave) of the Maritime Labor Convention (MLC), ratified by 97 countries representing 91% of the global shipping industry as of 2019, which states that seafarers are not permitted to work longer than 11 consecutive months and has simply been ignored. c/o Jaisal Bhati Like truckers and grocers, seafarers have shown up and done thankless work day in, day out, to keep society running. The difference is that many of them haven’t been allowed home. Some ships owned by smaller businesses have been completely abandoned by their owners and ghosted by their flag states—the country where a vessel is registered and whose regulations it follows. In other cases, fatigue has undoubtedly contributed to disaster: in July, the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned bulk carrier Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on the Mauritian coast, spilling toxic fuel oil into the ocean. It turns out that ship was understaffed and at least three of the 20 crew were on extended contracts.These nightmarish conditions are perhaps the inevitable result of the international nature of the maritime industry with its port states, flag states, owner states, and labor-exporting states built to endlessly shift blame.Owners are responsible for taking care of their sailors and it is their obligation to navigate government bureaucracy and cover all the expenses incurred to make repatriation happen. But much of that process is dependent on cooperation from governments. Despite working across international ports, seafarers are required to have visas in order to set foot on foreign soil and thus have access to airports. Even in cases of sickness, seafarers have been denied entry because of a lack of visa. A Russian seafarer suffered a stroke on board and was denied immediate medical attention in Indonesia due to COVID-19 restrictions. In Uruguay, a Peruvian seafarer died on a Portuguese-flagged fishing ship after showing symptoms of COVID-19 on board for 30 days. He was never brought in for treatment.Practically, it’s simply impossible to apply for visas in every single country where ports exist, so seafarers normally apply for the ones that correspond to the countries on their ship’s route. But the pandemic completely turned this upside down when governments began to close down airports and borders, canceling viable routes home in the process. Meanwhile, embassies closed down, making it impossible for seafarers to obtain last-minute visas in remaining ports. Some governments even refused to grant “key worker” status to seafarers which would have given them special visa exemptions. Granting this status is a top priority for organizations like the ITF and IMO.“Sadly, we’ve seen an incredible inflexibility from some governments, many of whom just don’t understand our industry, and don’t want to,” says ITF Seafarers’ and Inland Navigation Section Coordinator Fabrizio Barcellona. “These governments refuse to accept that the globalized trade system that they rely on to get people their toothpaste, their shampoo, food and medical supplies, relies on these people who have been treated like a rubber band, stretched to the absolute limit and about to snap.”They’ve Been Trapped on Navy Ships for Months. Now One Has Died by Suicide.Making matters even more difficult, a mandatory 14-day quarantine period put in place by governments to stop the spread of the virus demands perfectly choreographed crew changes to avoid delays that could force owners to pay expensive fees to keep their ships in port. One extra day could cost as much as $100,000—an amount most owners aren’t willing to shell out. Instead, many crewmembers waiting eagerly to disembark at open ports have had their hopes dashed when there were not quarantined crews ready to relieve them.“When it comes to money and human life, this whole industry prefers money, over human sacrifice. Not just the industries, the countries,” says Bhati. “When it comes to trade, forget people.”But those people are remembered as a threat to be kept at bay, with some governments rejecting entry to ships seeking medical attention for COVID-19 cases while other governments have refused to take back their own countrymen.Barcellona says: “In instances where ships have attempted to change crew, seafarers have been blamed for spreading the virus and their ability to come ashore blocked. This is despite seafarers’ fundamental human right to go home at the completion of their contracts. To compel someone to work beyond the period they agreed to work is absolutely a matter of forced labor—it is modern slavery.”Unsurprisingly, morale has collapsed under these conditions. An ITF survey of 1,434 seafarers taken in December and shared exclusively with The Daily Beast showed that one third of of respondents had unmet medical needs while more than four-fifths said their mental health and wellbeing had been negatively affected by the new conditions.“It was all kinds of bad. Emotionally bogged down. Couldn’t go out,” says Bhati. “Newborn child—cannot meet them. Parents passed away—could not reach them. It was really bad, it’s still bad.”In some cases on board, companies refused to give disability, or even sickness allowance, arguing that illnesses caught while seafarers are at sea aren’t “work-related illnesses.” Many times illnesses are blamed on the seafarers’ smoking habits, eating habits, or hygiene.Jessie Braverman, a member of the Pacific Coast Coalition for Seafarers, described a number of concerning issues flagged by crews during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Some ships, sparsely crewed and with crew members unable to leave, weren’t getting enough food or clean drinking water. Seafarers complained meals were tight because food provision orders weren't made. Pacific Coast Coalition for Seafarers A Facebook post in October described a situation where seafarers were forced to eat “seaweed for breakfast and bacon from 2017” and use “water coming from an old rusted water converter.” There was another case, Braverman told The Daily Beast, where “the only thing they had to eat were onions.” That was on top of the wage theft and abuse on board that goes on largely unreported, as problems that existed before the pandemic were only further exacerbated by it. Seafarers were eating bacon from 2017 and improperly stored fish. Pacific Coast Coalition for Seafarers Her particular chapter focuses on educating the local population (in her case, Portland, Oregon) on the issues happening right in their ports, but it is also part of a greater coalition that works in tandem with unions on the West Coast and advocacy organizations around the world. While they report these abuses to unions and local inspectors, there just aren’t enough of them to inspect every ship that comes in and out of port at a regular basis and even then, most seafarers are afraid to go on the record about ship abuses for fear of losing their jobs. Volunteers from the Pacific Coast Coalition for Seafarers deliver care packages to seafarers. Justin Katigbak Being on the open seas also meant intermittent internet access. Seafarers on ships without cell service or internet connections relied on ports (or the goodwill of their ship companies) to be able to communicate with maritime organizations for any sort of relief, let alone their families. Those left without the blessing of reliable internet often missed huge milestones, tragedies in the community, and in the case of a pandemic, even letting their own families know that they wouldn’t be coming home as planned.Prior to the pandemic, Braverman had visited a ship that imported cars and felt like a “floating parking garage.” She noted how the crew lived in small rooms, with limited amounts of food. “It’s definitely not cozy,” she said. “It seems really hard from my perspective—you’re literally living and sleeping at your workplace, on this really dangerous ship.”Cruise ship crews, similarly confined to cramped living spaces, found that proper social-distancing was impossible as the coronavirus spread. While passengers were allowed off the ship and made to quarantine according to the coastal state’s medical standards, oftentimes, crews were not held to the same health standards. They were left to deal with a virus with minimal medical knowledge, and if they had not obtained the correct visa, were usually not even allowed to step off the ship to seek medical attention.Pastor Marsh Drege, an ordained minister of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, is one of many members of faith who serves in “maritime ministry.” Rooted in centuries-old stereotypical views of sailors as violent, bad-mouthing, impulsive, sinful people, maritime ministry grew with the intent of proselytizing and spreading the Christian (or Catholic) religion. Today, that’s no longer the main purpose of maritime ministry—as port chaplains in North America sign memoranda vowing not to proselytize—but their influence and presence has remained on the gangway.“We are concerned with spirituality, but we work equally with Muslims, Jews, Christians” and others, says Drege, explaining that their main goal is to tend to the functional and individual needs of seafarers. “Our chaplains, our maritime ministers, are there to listen and counsel and pray with them.”Now, the usual anxieties of seafarers have been made exponentially worse by the uncertainty of the pandemic. Though many felt compelled to work at the beginning of the pandemic as their form of service for the world’s greater good, the lack of transparency concerning their future on board left many distraught. While disappearances and deaths at sea often go unreported, a spate of suicides among seafarers—including six cruise workers in the month of May—demonstrates the fatal effects of a depressed and hopeless crew amid an unending crisis. Just recently, an Indian seafarer trapped aboard MSC’s bulker Anastasia off the coast of China attempted suicide after languishing on board eight months past his original contract’s expiration, and his most recent pleas to return home were refused.“I've personally had people call me from all over the world, all times of day, just wanting to talk,” Drege says. “It has really increased during the pandemic… I talked to a seafarer almost every day in August, because they were in the Middle East, and they couldn’t get off the ship. They couldn’t go anywhere. They were basically prisoners.” Pastor Marsh Drege with a seafarer at the “Seafarers International House Relocated” c/o Marsh Drege Faith-based organizations like the Seafarers International House have long worked closely with unions and advocacy groups to bring help to seafarers and when the coronavirus drastically limited the number of people interacting at ports, chaplains were often the one line of relief, bringing whatever practical items were needed to the gangway.“Seafarers will contact [our chaplains], usually through WhatsApp, and will ask them to pick up something at a store, or they will order things on the internet to the chaplain’s home,” Drege explains. “One of our chaplains has spent $20,000 a month on just buying things, that he is just trusting the seafarers will reimburse him.”He recalls asking one chaplain: “‘Do you ever get stiffed?” and being told “Never. It’s never happened.” That, says Drege, “really shows the trust and the relationships that happen between our chaplains and our seafarers.”The reality of the pandemic has not only pushed Drege to find ways to support seafarers but also has helped him appreciate their situation, he said: “I’ve developed more empathy for what seafarers go through all the time—isolation, and loneliness. We all have been on lockdown, we all know now what that’s like.”While one might assume that special consideration would be given to seafarers, since they, you know, deliver basically every imaginable thing that we need in order to live our lives, they’ve been almost completely ignored even for the most basic of needs. All the while, the entities tasked with enforcing regulations and protecting seafarers did next to nothing.“Flag states and port states are not actually stepping up,” says Natasha Brown, the IMO’s acting head of media and communications.One key issue is the notorious “flag of convenience” system. It’s a business practice originating from the Prohibition era in the United States, where American-owned ships registered to Panama served alcohol to American patrons on American coasts, claiming that they need only abide by the Panamanian rule of law. Though Prohibition ended, flying a flag of convenience didn’t. Instead of bypassing a ban on alcohol, it turned out that bypassing labor laws, tax requirements, and environmental codes was too lucrative to give up.The benefits are great for flag states too. It is a steady source of income for poorer nations, giving them an “in” with wealthy corporate fleet owners. A 2014 report by UNCTAD reveals that 73 percent of the world’s fleet is “foreign flagged,” meaning the ship’s flag does not match the owner’s. Today, as many as 60 percent of ships fly flags in countries where there are no nationality or residency requirements for registration, called open registries. The practice, in effect, gives extraordinary power to shipowners, who dangle their fleet’s registration in exchange for more lax, agreeable regulation.“Part of the problem is that the ‘Flags’ popular with shipowners do not have the political or economic influence to lobby on behalf of the ships registered to them, or the workers aboard,” says ITF Maritime Coordinator Jacqueline Smith. “Major Flag states generate substantial profits from their registers, but don’t have the strength or enforcement mechanisms required to do their job when violations occur.”While people like Bhati had their fates in the hands of neglectful governments and inconvenienced ship companies, flag states like Panama and Liberia had no issue allowing contract extensions—despite the expressed cap of continuous labor on board at 11 months—to anywhere as long as 14 to 17 months, spurring outrage from trade unions and advocacy organizations. The ITF maintains that “Flags of Convenience have been granting shipowners unsafe and unsustainable exemptions from important international regulations in the name of COVID-19.”“Many Flags of Convenience have shown their true colors during this pandemic by putting the profits they make from shipowners ahead of the lives of seafarers and their human rights,” says Smith.Port states aren’t innocent either. Every country has jurisdiction over its own docks and their Port State Control is responsible for enforcing maritime regulations and detaining ships that have clearly violated them. Inspections not only cover the technical aspects of a ship—whether the engine is operating correctly, the fuel is up to environmental standards—but are supposed to interrogate the quality of life on the ship and the working conditions of seafarers.“If every country in the world did this, there would be no issues with overdue seafarers,” Bhati asserts.But port states, hesitant to spend resources, do the paperwork, or take responsibility for correcting the violations perpetrated on board, instead disregarded the injustices happening in their ports. Their inaction sent a message loud and clear to many seafarers that owners and states wouldn’t be held accountable. The onus of pursuing justice on board is once again placed on seafarers, who operate at a severe disadvantage compared to their employers, and threaten their own livelihoods when they speak out.Seafarers work under a contract-based system where good, steady salaries mean there are always more workers available than jobs despite the tough lifestyle and inherent dangers that come with the work and where the large labor pool makes it easy for employers to maintain blacklists. Those are technically illegal, but as the current crisis has highlighted, the maritime industry is notoriously bad at enforcing its own rules. Few international seafarers belong to unions (though they may sail on unionized ships) and many are afraid of the consequences of speaking out—that they’ll be cut off from their source of income and replaced by another sailor eager for work and willing to stay quiet.“Contract-based employment means that no one has to give you an explanation of why you haven’t been picked for a new contract,” says Barcellona. “It’s very hard to prove you’ve been blacklisted for speaking up on an issue like health and safety, or for demanding the shipowner conduct a crew change. How do you prove the reason you didn’t get a new contract is because of what you did under the last contract?” Seafarers at the dock of the Port of NJ/NY with Christmas at Sea satchels. Port Chaplain Luisito Destreza This issue is especially prevalent in such countries as the Philippines, Indonesia, China, India, Ukraine, and Russia, which supply most of the world’s crews. There’s an unspoken but distinct racial and economic hierarchy within the industry, in which sailors from Western regions like the U.S. or Scandinavia are most represented in higher level positions and protected by unions. Contracts usually run around four months for captains and higher-ranking officers, six months for mid-level officers and nine months or longer for ordinary and able-bodied seamen.For Filipinos especially, seafaring jobs averaging $1,000 a month, one of the lowest rates for any nationality, pay much more than most local work provides. With about 250,000 Filipinos working the seas on any given day, they are the largest nationality employed in the industry, making up about 20 percent of the world’s seafarers. They also make up the highest proportion of sailors who are not ranked as officers, and thus, easily replaceable.In the Philippines, they call it “contractualization.” It’s just another aspect of the Philippine government’s cheap labor program started by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and continued by every regime, until now, with Rodrigo Duterte, which has sent Filipinos to every corner of the globe trained as nurses, domestic helpers, and sailors. But the underlying issue of this program is the inherent disposability of the labor, thus putting the rights of workers, and the security of their employment in perpetual jeopardy.“Filipino [sailors] are afraid to lose their jobs,” says Edwin Dela Cruz, president of the International Seafarers Action Center. “They are always contractual. Every time they go home, they are not sure that they will be rehired next time. It’s a buyer’s market.”Filipino cruise workers were some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and among the first cases outside of China. They were often forced to continue working despite coronavirus protocols, while passengers were quarantined and had access to medical attention. But the fear of speaking out and losing their jobs largely outweighed the potentially deadly consequences of working under problematic conditions. Dela Cruz and his organization have lobbied the Philippine Congress to end contractualization with legislation called the “Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers,” but he acknowledged that recognizing the rights of poor Filipino workers against wealthy corporate interests is an uphill battle.Bhati, on the other hand, was monumentally lucky. Eventually, after four extra months on board, he and his crewmates were replaced by a new crew and flown back to India on special charter flights last July. He felt grateful towards his employer for doing the right thing but he knows that most people were not shown the same treatment. What angers him most is the fact that protections for seafarers already exist—at least on paper.“You have all the legislation, who will implement it?” he asks. “It’s a joke. They always find a way through it, or find a way to override it. They don’t have it in their hearts to implement it because of the money.”Bhati is understandably frustrated with unions like the ITF: “Unions are pro-owners, pro-managers, they’re not pro-seafarers. The ITF, if you’re under contract, under a union, it's the union’s job to protect its people, seafarers, their job is for these times. These are the times we need them…Their response was pathetic.”As part of a lengthy statement, Barcellona called anger at shipowners for closed borders and scarce flights and anger at the ITF for lack of action “anger misdirected” and said that “much of the ITF’s most important work will not always be visible to our critics, or to seafarers themselves,” emphasizing how difficult their mission is.“The ITF and our seafarer union affiliates have done an extraordinary job through this pandemic to fight for seafarers and their rights,” Barcellona states. “Together, our team has used the few resources we have, to expose employers who have refused to perform crew changes, and to pressure governments to take action. We have pushed back on employers who tried to cut health and safety corners. We have stopped countries from further undermining safe maximum time limits on board. We have helped thousands of seafarers to come ashore and go home to their families.”Many, like Bhati, ask why ITF didn’t simply call for a strike?Barcellona claimed that striking was “neither supported by seafarers, nor conducive to pressuring the actual decision-makers we needed to influence” and in an “incredibly precarious industry” would have career-ending repercussions for the seafarers who engaged in such a risk.“In striking, seafarers would have also put themselves in a legally dangerous situation, since many countries have strict rules regarding strikes with severe penalties payable by seafarers themselves. To complicate matters, seafarers would have had to be mindful of the several jurisdictions that often apply before taking action.”In the end, every recourse and form of relief for seafarers has been at the whim of shipowners and governments, always with extreme and adverse risk on the part of the seafarers. But many have shown extreme bravery in standing up for themselves and their fellow sailors.Yurii Babii is a 23-year-old electro-technical officer from Ukraine, who has been sailing on ships since he was 21. After the first two months of extensions, Babii decided to put his foot down on what looked like the beginning of a never-ending cycle that would see his time on board extended far beyond his original contract. Babii told The Daily Beast what he told his superiors: “I will not perform my duties; I will be like a passenger on the vessel.”He acknowledged that his particular skill set and youth (or some could argue, naïveté) gave him confidence to speak out for himself that others couldn’t afford, certain he would find work again. But he also argued that there is swift action that can be done to help individual seafarers if they know how to push the right buttons. Babii recalls sending letters to the IMO and to one of the headquarters of his former ship’s company, MSC, in Odessa. Yurii Babii on right c/o Yurii Babii He said: “If you will not help me, new letters will be in your office.” After two months later, Babii made it off his ship.There are many stories like that of Babii and Bhati, individuals advocating publicly for better treatment for all seafarers—but in a workforce of over one million there are even more untold stories of seafarers working under extreme pressure and living without access to the resources and protections they need to call out abuses against them. Still, these seafarers rise against the tide of injustice, banding together the way they must at sea.When one Filipino seafarer died at sea after a lack of medical attention, his crewmates testified in front of the Philippine Congress about their adversity, confirming that it is often the laborers themselves who put their livelihoods on the line to see progress.“The government is doing nothing. The shipowners are doing nothing. The manning agents do not even know the problems of their own crew,” Dela Cruz tells me. “It’s seafarers themselves, and advocates, working to help each other and helping themselves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ancient art returns to public view in Rome

    Hidden away for decades, one of the most important private collections of antiquities, the Torlonia Marbles, is being put on public display once again.

  • Biden admin under fire for restricting media access to border facilities

    Despite promises to be more transparent, Biden administration has blocked media access to border facilities where at least 14,000 children are detained

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Covid-19: Pakistan's PM Imran Khan tests positive

    The 68-year-old was vaccinated two days ago and is said to be isolating at home.

  • 'Stand Up, Fight Back': Atlanta rally decries anti-Asian violence, mourns spa shooting victims

    The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of support. Communities nationwide, from Phoenix to Philadelphia, gathered this week to mourn the victims.

  • Harry, Meghan decry 'predatory' tabloid practices as private investigator comes clean

    A private investigator admitted to stealing Prince Harry and Meghan's personal information on assignment for a tabloid. The Sussexes have responded.