Rapid Covid testing sites for people with symptoms shelved amid accuracy concerns

A lateral flow test is processed during a community testing pilot scheme in Redcar earlier this month - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

Ministers have shelved plans to open instant Covid testing sites for people with symptoms after concerns about the accuracy of the method were raised.

Mass testing schemes are being introduced across the country, with 17 new sites being announced on Wednesday.

Quick turnaround lateral flow tests will be used to help detect asymptomatic cases with the aim of slowing the spread of the virus in Tier 3 areas such as Newcastle, Coventry and Walsall, and Tier 2 area Bristol.

The tests, which give a result in around 30 minutes, potentially pick up thousands of cases that might otherwise be missed. But they are not as accurate as standard PCR tests, which are currently used for those with symptoms of the virus or to confirm a diagnosis.

It has now emerged that health officials were considering using lateral flow tests for people with symptoms to help cope with a surge in demand in the run-up to Christmas. Health officials said the rollout had "proved unnecessary", but The Guardian reported that a number of directors of public health raised concern about the plans.

It is understood that the Government is instead planning to convert one testing centre and analyse the results before potentially expanding the scheme more widely, with this process not expected to conclude before the end of January.

It comes amid growing debate about the value of lateral flow tests, which are currently being offered to students and will be given to lorry drivers, administered by the military, to ease disruption at Britain's ports.

Critics say they are unreliable, with one study of more than 7,000 students at the University of Birmingham suggesting around 60 positive cases were missed. But advocates of the tests say that they can pick up cases there would otherwise be little chance of finding, given that many are asymptomatic.

The Government will announce that rapid Covid tests are set to be rolled out to another 17 local council areas across England in a bid to stem rising infection rates. The new areas join 106 others already signed up to roll out rapid community testing in December or January, including some places that are now in Tier 4 such as London and Medway, in Kent.

Public Health England scientists at Porton Down have confirmed that lateral flow tests "successfully detected samples" with the new variant of the virus, which is spreading rapidly in London and the South-East.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, urged members of the public to take a test if they are offered one by public health teams, saying: "I am pleased to confirm 17 more local authorities will soon be rolling out enhanced community testing programmes as part of our plan to pick up more cases, more quickly.

"Working together we will help areas where levels of the virus are highest to reduce their infection rates and break the chains of transmission.

"Roughly one in three people with coronavirus show no symptoms and so it's essential we broaden testing to help identify those who are infected and infectious, unaware they may be spreading the disease.

"We are rolling out community testing more widely at a rapid pace, with 123 areas now planning to take part. If you are offered community testing in your local area, I would strongly encourage you to take up this opportunity to get tested and protect your local community."

The Government said targeted community testing of people with no symptoms was available for all local authorities in tiers four and three and those and in Tier 2 at risk of going into Tier 3, with authorities invited to submit applications.