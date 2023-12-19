Rapid Currents of Flood Water Batter Mountain Town As Ellis River Swells

Intense flash flooding from a swollen Ellis River hit Jackson, New Hampshire, on Monday, December 18 as the state was impacted by heavy rain.

Video filmed by Andrew Drummond shows fast currents of flood water gushing through the town center.

Jackson recorded 6.15 inches of rain in the 24 hours to 8 pm on Monday, with flood warnings effective until 4:30 am on Tuesday. Credit: Andrew Drummond via Storyful

