Rapid growth fuels development in this one-time farming community in southern Tarrant County

Whoever coined the phrase “growth is inevitable” must certainly have had the city of Mansfield in mind.

And it would appear the city has no plans to stop growing.

“Our location, residents, and commitment to excellence, attract exceptional people, businesses, and partners,” Mayor Michael Evans said.

To support that statement, the city of 82,000 is among the fastest growing in North Texas. Compare that to 31,630 just after the turn of the century — or around 8,000 in the early 1980s. Only four cities added more people in in the past year, according to the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

Projections show the population of this former farming town in southern Tarrant County to be around 120,000 a decade from now.

Of course, with all that population growth comes more businesses into town. Folks have their wants and needs, and, well, establishments tend to go where the most people are in order to meet those needs.

Developments everywhere

A plethora of developments are springing up in Mansfield. After all, those folks coming to town have to have a place to live, stores in which to shop and businesses to meet their needs.

Among those on their way:

Village at Southpointe. Construction is anticipated to begin on this development in the second quarter of 2024 with completion in 2026. It will feature 800-1,000 multi-family units and include 80,000-100,000 square feet of medical office space, restaurant and retail space over 54 acres on the northeast corner of Lone Star Road and U.S. 287. Plans are to also include a focal plaza space and make it an entertainment destination. A boutique hotel is also being considered. It is anticipated the project will create around 637 new jobs and generate around $65 million in property tax revenue over the next three decades.

Castle Ranch. City staff is still working through developer plans, but it could be online in the next three to four years. The development is near downtown Mansfield on West Broad Street. It will feature parks, walkable streets, a pedestrian path and will connect to the city’s trail system. It will also be near an existing dog park and city park.

Mansfield Innovative Community by Admiral Legacy. This development will bring Class A-plus offices to Mansfield and is the start of the city’s vision for an Innovation Corridor — the LINQ — along Heritage Parkway. The project will feature 240,000 square feet of office space on approximately 18 acres at Heritage and Regency Parkways. In all, a million square feet of master-planned community is set to be built in phases. It will include parks, trails, an innovation hub and corporate headquarters for Admiral Legacy. The project is slated to break ground in spring 2024, with the first phase and its Class A-plus offices opening by summer 2025.

Geyer Commons. Only recently announced, the city and the Mansfield school district have joined forces on this development, which will be built on the site of the Mansfield’s first ball field at 605 E. Broad St. It will serve as the eastern gateway to historic downtown Mansfield and will include a mix of shops and restaurants in relocated and/or reconstructed historic homes, an artisan market, business incubator and other public spaces.

In November 2023, the two organizations met and voted to approved a property exchange where the city received the school district’s property along Walnut Creek that includes Geyer Field, administration buildings, original Mansfield High School, historic Rock Gym, and additional developments, and Mansfield ISD received the city hall facility and additional property behind at 1200 E. Broad St.

Attraction

While businesses and developers want to be included in Mansfield’s growth, the city is doing its part to make deals more attractive. The city of Mansfield and Mansfield Economic Development Corporation work closely with developers for the perfect fit for a growing population, MEDC Executive Director Jason Moore said.

“While a majority of new developments require no incentives, some partnerships include collaborations to ensure Mansfield gets the best development for the community,” he said.

Moore said these tools include 380 agreements, leasing partnerships, and more.

Give people what they want

City officials noted that for years Mansfield residents have asked for a place to hang out with friends and play with their families. To that end, High Five Entertainment announced its plans to open a complex that will include bowling, entertainment, a restaurant, miniature golf, and more.

Residents have also asked for more places to shop and eat, so the city council has been focused on mixed-use properties that will bring unique retail and dining opportunities.

In short, the growth in Mansfield seems to be a long way from finished. But Evans said that doesn’t mean the charm that made the city attractive to many folks is going anywhere.

“Mansfield has always been known as an exceptional hometown to live and raise a family,” Evans said. “We are being proactive with our projected growth to ensure that reputation remains, but that our reputation expands to become a city that is a remarkable destination to work, play, and visit.”