Rapid Industrialization across Various Regions to Bring Notable Growth for Temperature & Pressure Switches Market across Forecast Period of 2019-2027: TMR

- The widening scope of temperature & pressure switches across diverse applications such as HVAC, marine, automotive, industrial, railways, industrial manufacturing, food and beverages, oil and gas, etc may bring immense growth prospects

- The global temperature & pressure switches market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~4 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The extensive utilization of temperature switches in burners, air heaters, heating systems, circulation pumps, and boilers may bring expansive growth opportunities for the temperature & pressure switches market. In addition, escalating investments in end-use industries may further invite expansive growth opportunities for the temperature & pressure switches market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

A temperature switch is a device that operated in tandem with the temperature change. It functions like a normal electrical switch. A pressure switch is similar to a temperature switch but it works in sync with the rise or fall in pressure. A pressure switch opens or closes a switch contact when a preset pressure is reached.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have conducted a thorough and scrutinized analysis of all the factors revolving around the temperature & pressure switches market. As per the researchers at Transparency Market Research, the global temperature & pressure switches market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of ~4 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027.

The swift industrialization taking place across various regions, especially developing countries across the globe are helping in increasing the growth rate of the temperature & pressure switches market to a great extent. The adoption of automation by various industries and the rising popularity of Industry 4.0 may assist the temperature & pressure switches market to gain greatly. Furthermore, properties of temperature & pressure switches such as durability and reliability may lay a red carpet of growth.

Temperature & Pressure Switches Market: From Analysts' Desk

The analysts at Transparency Market Research credit the growth of the temperature & pressure switches market to factors such as heightening adoption among a plethora of end-users, strict regulations, escalating investments in research and development activities, and growing focus on improving the quality and functional properties of temperature & pressure switches.

The analysts also highlight the advancements in sensor technology as a prominent growth pillar of the temperature & pressure switches market.

Temperature & Pressure Switches Market: Major Findings

  • In regards to the product type, the pressure switches segment accounts for a major share in the temperature & pressure switches market

  • On the basis of application, the commercial segment accounts for a massive share of the temperature & pressure switches market

  • Asia Pacific accounted for a ~37 percent share of the temperature & pressure switches market in 2019

  • Asia Pacific may maintain its dominance across the forecast period of 2019-2027

Temperature & Pressure Switches Market: Growth Propellers

  • Investments across governments of various countries in strengthening transportation, aerospace, industrial, military, and other sectors may invite extensive growth prospects for the temperature & pressure switches market between 2019 and 2027.

  • Expansion of production capabilities is inviting tremendous growth prospects for the temperature & pressure switches market, thus creating profitable business opportunities

  • Immense investments in research and development activities are further harnessing growth for the temperature & pressure switches market

Temperature & Pressure Switches Market: Competitive Analysis

The temperature & pressure switches market is highly fragmented with a large number of players in the fray for acquiring a prominent position. Well-established players depend on promotions, technological advancements, and expansion activities to increase their influence across the temperature & pressure switches market. Prominent participants in the temperature & pressure switches market are Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., The Baumer Group, Custom Control Sensors, LLC, Beck GmbH Druckkontrolltechnik, and Parker Hannifin Corporation.

Global Temperature & Pressure Switches Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Temperature Switches (Liquid Filled and Bimetallic Strip)

  • Pressure Switches (Electromechanical and Solid State)

By Product Range

  • Temperature Range in °C (Below 50, 50 - 70,70 - 120, 120 - 150, 150 - 250 ,250 - 500 More than 500)

  • Pressure Switch Range (Less than 10 Bar, 10 Bar - 50 Bar, More than 50 Bar)

By Price Range

  • Less than US$ 50

  • US$ 50 - US$ 100

  • US$ 100 - US$ 200

  • More than US$ 200

By Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial & Industrial (HVAC Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Marine Industry, Automotive Industry, Industrial Manufacturing,Railways, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Others)

By Distribution Channel

  • Online (e-Commerce Websites and Company-owned websites)

  • Offline (Hypermarkets Supermarkets, Direct Sales, Specialty Stores,and Others)

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

