Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market Valuation to Surpass $310 Million by 2025, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

The overall growth of the rapid self-healing gel market is fueled by consistent advancements in the field of wound healing, which is also shaping up to be a primary factor that is likely to significantly influence market growth in a positive manner by 2025.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report developed by Global Market Insights, the global rapid self-healing gel market size was valued at $190.5 million in 2018 and is projected to surpass $310 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2029 to 2025. The research report offers a thorough analysis of prominent investment pockets, market size & estimations, major winning strategies, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, as well as various drivers and opportunities.

Rapid self-healing gel is extensively applicable in the field of healing or wound dressing attributing to its exceptional properties, which include adequate flexibility, a high level of sensitivity to the physiological environment, and its hydrophilic nature, making it extremely preferable across a plethora of biomedical applications. The material is also found wide-scale in applications as a coating that is used in medical devices throughout the global healthcare industry.

A steady progression being witnessed throughout the global biomedical industry is impelling the demand for materials that boast of excellent properties, which makes them desirable to be used in applications like drug delivery, tissue engineering, surface coating, and 3D printing among others. The aforementioned factors are earmarked to generate significant prospects for the global rapid self-healing gel market during the analysis period.

Key reasons for rapid self-healing gel market growth:

Rising demand across a plethora of biomedical applications. Increasing research and development investments across the medical industry by prominent players in the U.S. Growing adoption across the surface coating segment.

2025 forecasts project the 'chemically crosslinked' segment to depict significant growth:

The chemically crosslinked segment of the rapid self-healing gel market valued at approximately $60 million in 2018. The segment is further likely to register growth at an impressive CAGR of more than 6.5% over 2019-2025. These chemically crosslinked gels are reversible, boasting of a three-dimensional framework where the polymer chains are connected to each other through hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonds, and electrostatic forces.

North America to dominate regional growth in terms of revenue:

Attributing to increasing R&D investments across the overall medical industry by a number of prominent market players throughout the U.S., the demand for medical devices is likely to witness an upward trend. For instance, the USA is currently the world's biggest medical devices business, valued at approximately $156 billion and is further anticipated to experience substantial gains over the forthcoming years. These aforementioned trends are projected to impel the overall product demand during the forecast timeframe, which will consequently make a considerable impact on the region's rapid self-healing gel market outlook.

North America represented approximately 40% of the global industry share back in 2018 and is further projected to grow with an impressive CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast time period.

Asia-Pacific held close to 15% of the overall industry share in 2018. Driven by the extensive investments in R&D activities and the escalating demand for specialty medical products in the healthcare and pharma spaces, the APAC rapid self-healing gel market share will exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% through 2025.

Leading market players:

The prominent players that are active throughout the rapid self-healing gel industry include Scapa Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Axelgaard, Katecho, Advanced Medical Solutions, Alliqua Biomedical, Hydromer, and Contura. They are engaged in rapid R&D investment, increasing production capacity and joint ventures to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

