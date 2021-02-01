Rapid spread of U.K. coronavirus variant in Southern California sparks alarm

Luke Money, Rong-Gong Lin II
ENCINO, CA - JANUARY 27, 2021:Valerie Dunlap, 67, left, of Granada Hills, and Cookie Lewis, 68, right, of Valley Village, make their way with others in the by appointment only line to get vaccine shots to protect against the coronavirus at the Balboa Sports Complex in Encino. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Valerie Dunlap, 67, left, of Granada Hills, and Cookie Lewis, 68, right, of Valley Village, make their way with others in the by-appointment-only line to get vaccine shots to protect against the coronavirus at the Balboa Sports Complex in Encino. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

The growing numbers of cases of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain are sparking worry about a future surge in Southern California, one of the nation's two hot spots of the worrisome new strain.

Scientists are increasingly voicing deep concern that it is essential to keep coronavirus transmission low and ramp up vaccinations quickly, saying it is possible that hospital systems could again be overwhelmed if the U.K. variant spirals out of control. The U.K. variant has been identified in 32 states, with Florida topping the list with at least 147, and California, at least 113.

The U.K. variant — known officially as B.1.1.7 — is expected to become the dominant variant within a matter of weeks; L.A. County officials announced the second confirmed case of the variant Saturday, which they say was "spreading in the county." At least two cases have been identified in San Bernardino County.

San Diego County has California's largest cluster of known cases of B.1.1.7 — at least 109 confirmed cases and 44 additional cases linked epidemiologically to known variant cases, officials said last week. Health authorities in San Diego County announced last week the first death linked to B.1.1.7, a 71-year-old man suspected to have been infected with the new strain, who was a household contact of someone who was confirmed to have been infected by the variant. Two people have been hospitalized with the variant.

The median age of those sickened with B.1.1.7 is 30, but the age range of those infected has been between newborn and age 77, said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the San Diego County health officer.

The growth of the B.1.1.7 variant "requires us to remain vigilant, to not be complacent, to continue to take all the necessary precautions to slow the spread," warned Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus led to a rapid expansion of disease across Britain, Portugal and Ireland, and quickly became the dominant strain in those countries, Natasha Martin, associate professor in the UC San Diego Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Health, told the Board of Supervisors last week.

"This particular variant is estimated to be 50% to 70% more transmissible than previous variants, leading to surges in cases," Martin said. "There is a recent evidence that it may lead to higher mortality as well."

California's first detection of the B.1.1.7 variant came Dec. 30 in San Diego County. It's now estimated to comprise 5% of circulating strains, Martin said.

"The question is not whether this strain will become dominant, but how long it will take, and what effect it will have on our epidemic trajectory, given its increased transmissibility," Martin said.

A big problem is that the growing dominance of B.1.1.7 could dramatically worsen the pandemic in California. Currently in California, Martin said, the effective reproduction number — the average number of people to which a contagious person transmits the coronavirus — is around 0.9, meaning every infected person in California now transmits the virus to fewer than one person, which explains why the pandemic is improving now.

But should B.1.1.7 become the dominant strain, with a 50% to 70% increase in transmissibility, the reproduction number could become greater than 1, and could dramatically increase cases, Martin warned.

Scientific simulations suggest officials and the public need to operate with exceptional caution in reopening the economy, Martin said.

Even a decent vaccination plan is no match for the U.K. variant if people abandon mask wearing and physical distancing in the same way they did in the lead up to Thanksgiving, according to a simulation presented by Martin.

If people reject mask wearing and physical-distancing practices as they did in the autumn, San Diego County would likely see its current new coronavirus case rate — now about 1,500 new cases a day over a weekly period, the lowest in roughly two months — rise to as much as 7,000 new cases a day, beyond a level "which would overwhelm our health systems," Martin said.

That would be far worse than anything San Diego County has experienced so far in the pandemic. San Diego County topped out at about 3,600 new coronavirus cases a day for the seven-day period that ended Jan. 12.

“This scenario ... would overwhelm our health systems,” Martin said. "There is some emerging data that the B.1.1.7 [strain] is more lethal. So we could expect even more deaths than we're seeing now for every case."

Lowering the amount of circulating virus would delay the expansion of the B.1.1.7 variant, Martin said.

"I can't stress this enough — with the emergence of B.1.1.7 and other strains which may be more transmissible and potentially more lethal — now is the time to double down on reducing transmission and expanding vaccination," Martin said. "In the coming weeks, we need to urgently focus all efforts on reducing transmission, ensuring a robust vaccination response and approach reopening with caution."

The concern about the strain, as well as the ongoing high number of daily cases, led San Diego County's Wooten last week to keep in place a local order that prohibits restaurants from allowing outdoor restaurant dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. San Francisco has also kept in place an order requiring dine-in customers to leave outdoor dining areas by 10 p.m.

That's a different stance from L.A. County, which on Friday allowed outdoor dining to not only resume again, but also during those late-night hours.

Restaurants and other dining locations have been the source of the second-highest number of confirmed community outbreaks over the last 10 months, according to San Diego County data, comprising about 20% of identified outbreaks.

Wooten told the supervisors she was uncomfortable allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining service late at night because restaurants that did so often transitioned into parties — a situation in which people are far more likely to mix with people from other households, breathe out their respiratory particles into other people's faces while talking, and dramatically increase the risk of a super-spreader incident because people drinking aren't wearing masks.

"I am uncomfortable with the number of cases that we still have with changing that particular order at this time," Wooten said.

A chart showing sources of coronavirus outbreaks in San Diego County.
Restaurants comprised the source of the second highest number of coronavirus outbreaks in San Diego County. (San Diego County)

Currently available vaccines are believed to be effective against the B.1.1.7 variant.

Officials have also voiced concern about the variant identified out of South Africa, known as B.1.351, and its closely related variant from Brazil, known as P.1. The South African variant has been detected in two cases in South Carolina — in different parts of the state and not believed to be epidemiologically linked — and one in Maryland. The Brazilian variant has been identified in a single case in Minnesota.

The South African variant has also caused concern because vaccines are less effective against the virus, although "it still was not below the cutoff where you would expect some degree of efficacy," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert.

Nonetheless, scientists and government officials are now working on an additional booster shot in case officials feel it's needed to protect against new strains.

"This is a wakeup call to all of us," Fauci told reporters during a briefing Friday. "We will continue to see the evolution of mutants. So that means we ... will have to be nimble to be able to adjust readily to make versions of the vaccine that actually are specifically directed towards whatever mutation is actually prevalent at any given time."

This is also all the more reason to ramp up vaccination efforts as quickly as we can. "Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate," Fauci said.

It's no coincidence that the rise of problematic mutations are occurring in nations where the coronavirus has run rampant. "Letting virus run wild, like [the U.S. and] Brazil did, endangers everyone," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, tweeted.

The emergence of the U.K. strain could mean that the summertime — instead of being a quiet period for the coronavirus — could actually result in higher prevalence of the coronavirus than scientists would have otherwise expected, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, told the CBS News program "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"What's going to likely happen is that the prevalence is going to be high in certain regional hot spots. So we'll have hot spots of infection and maybe epidemics in parts of Florida, parts of Southern California, because of B.1.1.7. They'll never really get out of it, but the rest of the country will see prevalence come down," Gottlieb said.

One silver lining to the South African and Brazilian variants, though, is that — unlike the U.K. variant — they don't seem to be more transmissible than the mainstream variety of the virus, Gottlieb said. That means "we have time to get control of those variants and develop new boosters that could protect against them, vaccine boosters," Gottlieb said.

Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, offered a far more dire forecast than Gottlieb did in an interview Sunday on the NBC News program "Meet the Press." Osterholm suspected the U.K. variant's appearance is akin to watching a hurricane form, and forecasted a new surge in the next six to 14 weeks.

"And if we see that happen — which my 45 years in the trenches tells me we will — we are going to see something like we have not seen yet in this country," Osterholm said. "That hurricane's coming."

Paul Sisson of the San Diego Union-Tribune contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Trump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout funds

    As states were formulating plans to vaccinate their residents against COVID-19 last fall, top Trump administration officials pushed Congress to deny the state governments any extra funding for the vaccine rollout, Stat News reported Sunday. The officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought, disregarded "frantic warnings from state officials that they didn't have the money they needed to ramp up a massive vaccination operation," focusing instead on $200 million the states had not yet spent, Stat reports. Vought was "obsessed" with the fact that states hadn't already spent the allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Republican Senate aide told Stat, adding that even staunch fiscal conservatives in Congress knew states needed more than $200 million to inoculate 300 million Americans. But "much of the lobbying push came from Paul Mango, the former deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services," Stat reports, citing a Democratic congressional aide and Mango himself. "A lot of them had shut down their economies and they weren't getting tax revenue," Mango told Stat. "I'm sure they could use money — that's not in dispute — what's in dispute is whether they needed money given all they hadn't used to actually administer vaccines." The National Governors Association and the Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) both warned the Trump administration last fall that more funding was needed to prepare for the soon-to-be-approved vaccines, and former CDC Director Robert Redfield had asked Congress for $6 billion for the states' efforts. Mango told Stat that Redfield was "lobbying Congress for money behind our back" to "help their friends at the state public health offices." State health departments note they were not vaccinating anyone in October and said they were drawing down sources of money that were set to expire before tapping the $200 million, especially because it wasn't certain Congress would allocate anymore. Congress did approve $4.5 billion in December, but the funds didn't start arriving in states until January. Read more about the lobbying effort, what effect it may have had on the slow rollout, and the schism between the Trump political appointees and public health officials at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comRochester police seen pepper spraying handcuffed, screaming 9-year-old girl in body camera videoRise of the Barstool conservativesEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

  • Highway Patrol Officer Who Risked Life to Save Downed Officer Receives Medal of Valor

    A Filipino American highway patrol officer in California was recently given the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, the highest national award a public safety officer can receive for displaying great courage in the face of danger. Governor Gavin Newsom gave the award to officer Michael Panlilio and seven other law enforcement personnel during a virtual ceremony on Jan. 25, according to Asian Journal. Among the other honorees were officers from the Gilroy Police Department, Hawthorne Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

  • ‘Trash’ that washed up on Texas beach isn’t garbage at all, officials say. What is it?

    “I see this all the time ... and never knew what it was!”

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRochester police seen pepper spraying handcuffed, screaming 9-year-old girl in body camera videoRise of the Barstool conservativesThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House production

  • Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle

    St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman's car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle. Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight in north St. Louis with two men and her child.

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Trump names new lawyers after parting ways with previous impeachment attorneys

    Former President Donald Trump announced a new impeachment legal defense team on Sunday, one day after it was revealed that he had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys with just over a week to go before his Senate trial.

  • Yellowstone hotspot powering volcano system shocks researchers — by millions of years

    “About 20 years ago, this story might have been dismissed as fantasy.”

  • How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfired

    Protesters in Moscow were reportedly able to take advantage of police efforts to clamp down on their demonstrations and spread their message of support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny further across the city than expected, The Associated Press reports. Per AP, police closed seven subway stations in the vicinity of Lubyanka Square in central Moscow and restricted pedestrian traffic in the area where the rally was supposed to start. To counter, Navalny's team relayed information via a messaging app, telling protesters to head to two other subway stations that were still open, allowing the demonstrators to move through different parts of the city. Along the way, they reportedly attracted "considerable attention" from the city's populace, which may not have witnessed the events if they had been confined to the center of the city. Of course, the day was far from easy for the protesters — in Moscow alone more than 1,450 people were reportedly arrested (more than 4,000 were reportedly detained across Russia), and some were beaten by police in the process. But the pro-Navalny, anti-Putin message was clear. Read more at The Associated Press. Protesters in central Moscow chanting “Down with the Tsar!” Some have broken off and are heading to the Matrosskaya Tishina jail where opposition leader Navalny is being held. pic.twitter.com/O0q1JlKpAu — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRochester police seen pepper spraying handcuffed, screaming 9-year-old girl in body camera videoRise of the Barstool conservativesEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

  • Ex-County Council member faces more sex abuse charges

    A former county council member and South Carolina state trooper charged with sexually abusing girls and lying about it while trying to buy a gun has been granted bail again. Ex-Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard, who faces up to life in prison if convicted of the state charges, remains jailed for now pending a federal bond hearing, The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reported. Federal prosecutors said he lied when he said wasn’t under felony indictment or a restraining order while trying to buy a gun in December. “I don’t know if anyone’s pleaded stupidity before, but he was stupid,” Kinard’s lawyer, Bakari Sellers, said in reference to the gun charge.

  • Georgia Republicans Launch ‘Stop Stacey’ to Counter Abrams’ 2022 Organizing

    Republicans in Georgia have had just about enough of Stacey Abrams it seems. The Democratic activist and media darling has been lauded by liberal leaders for helping President Joe Biden turn Georgia blue in November and following that up by electing two left-wing U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of all elected levers of power in Washington D.C. On Monday, a group of Republican strategists in Georgia and elsewhere announced the formation of Stop Stacey, which they describe as a “national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives” that will “stand up to the left and prevent a complete left-wing takeover of Georgia – and America – in 2022.” According to a menacing video on the website StopStacey.org, the group’s intent is to: “Stop higher taxes. Stop government healthcare takeover. Stop the assault on election integrity. Stop the radical left. Stop the new DC swamp. Stop Stacey Abrams.” Biden has said that “nobody in America has done more” to help Democrats in 2020. “Stacey Abrams is trying to claim total control of America – which is why it’s so critical for Republicans across Georgia and across the country to have a dedicated, well-funded outside organization to stop her,” according to a Stop Stacy press release. The existence of the new organization, and its seeming focus on a single un-elected activist, shows how concerned Republicans are about Abrams’ efforts heading into 2022. After losing her race for Governor to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018 (though she didn’t concede, claiming the election was stolen from Georgia voters), Abrams’ Fair Fight political action committee raised about $95 million dollars from 550,000 donors to benefit Democratic candidates. Abrams’ New Georgia Project, a voter registration group, claims to have registered “over 500,000 Georgians and counting,” according to its website. That group is under investigation by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for allegations that it and other groups aggressively attempted to register ineligible, out-of-state and deceased voters. “I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations,” Raffensperger said in an early-December news release. New Georgia Project leaders have called the allegations nonsense. Georgia has a lot at stake next year. Abrams is expected to make another run for governor against Kemp, who has been attacked by former President Donald Trump for not doing enough to overturn the November election. Republicans also will have a shot to unseat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who won a special election in January.

  • Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found

    About 2 million Australians begun their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found. Authorities ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to have contracted the virus. The state government said 66 people have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those already tested were infected.

  • Nine top New York health officials quit amid Cuomo undercutting expert advice, report says

    Health officials told The New York Times that morale was at an ‘all-time low’ in the state’s Health Department

  • Here's a side-by-side comparison of GOP, Biden coronavirus relief bills

    The details of the COVID-19 relief package proposed by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and nine other Republican senators as a counter to President Biden's plan are out. The bill would cost a total of $618 billion, far below Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal. The two do find common ground on COVID-19 containment efforts like vaccine distribution and testing — both would allocate $160 billion in that category. But, there's not a lot of overlap elsewhere. The GOP package contains direct stimulus checks, but they begin at $1,000 per individual and begin phasing out for people who earn $40,000 per year with a cap at $50,000. The Biden plan, meanwhile, would provide $1,400 that begin phasing out at $75,000 per year with a $115,000 cap for individuals and $206,000 for couples. The GOP bill would also extend enhanced unemployment insurance through June at $300 per week, compared to Biden's $400 per week, which would last through September. Funds for school reopening, rental and landlord support, and state and local government aid are other areas that are either diminished or cut entirely from the GOP plan. $618b GOP plan / $1.9T Biden plan pic.twitter.com/zUOpzn01rR — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 1, 2021 Biden has agreed to sit down with the senators behind the bill, but earlier reports indicated Democratic lawmakers don't believe it's worth entertaining, so the meeting may just be a formality. 10 Senate Republicans offer covid-relief package less than one-third the size of Biden’s - including nothing for core Democratic priority of state/local govt aid Biden responds by inviting them to the WH today this looks less like negotiation than a polite exchange of gestures — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRochester police seen pepper spraying handcuffed, screaming 9-year-old girl in body camera videoRise of the Barstool conservativesEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

  • Secretary of State Tony Blinken “deeply disturbed" by crackdown on Russian protesters

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the weekend protests and arrests in Russia are about "the frustration that the Russian people have with corruption, with autocracy," in an interview that aired Monday on NBC. What he's saying: “We are deeply disturbed by this violent crackdown against people exercising their rights to protest peacefully against their government, rights that are guaranteed to them in the Russian constitution."Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Driving the news: More than 5,000 people were arrested at protests throughout Russia over the weekend. Among those arrested was opposition leader Alexei Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya. The unrest was triggered by Navalny's arrest on Jan. 17 as he returned to Russia from treatment in a German hospital for poisoning. The big picture: Blinken added that the State Department is reviewing a number of recent actions by the Russian government, including: * The apparent use of a chemical weapon against Navalny * Interference in U.S. elections * The use of cyber-tools in the so-called SolarWinds attack * The reported bounties on American troops in AfghanistanThe bottom line: "Depending on the findings of those reviews, we will take steps to stand up for our interests and stand against Russian aggressive actions… The president could not have been clearer in his conversation with President Putin,” Blinken said. Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Huge snowstorm hits US east coast as New York declares state of emergency

    A huge snowstorm brought chaos to the United States east coast on Monday, cancelling thousands of flights, closing schools and forcing the postponement of coronavirus vaccinations as New York steeled itself for almost two feet of snow. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine - home to tens of millions of people - as heavy snowfall mixed with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour spurred blizzard-like conditions along the eastern seaboard. New York declared a "state of emergency" that restricted non-essential travel, moved all children to remote learning and rescheduled long-awaited vaccine shots as the city braced for possibly one of the heaviest snowfalls in its history. Salt trucks and snow plows moved out across New York's streets, already quieter than usual due to Covid-19, as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the few children who had returned to pandemic-era classrooms would also stay at home on Tuesday. "There will be locusts next at the rate we're going," quipped Mr de Blasio, who also suspended outdoor dining, the latest blow to the city's beleaguered pandemic-hit restaurants, on MSNBC.

  • Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

    A firebrand conservative Virginia state senator seeking the Republican nomination for governor filed a federal lawsuit Monday that seeks to undo her legislative colleagues' recent decision to censure her for an alleged “pattern of unacceptable conduct.” In a bipartisan vote last week, the Virginia Senate approved a measure rebuking Sen. Amanda Chase over a series of incendiary incidents during her tenure, including remarks in which she seemed to voice support for those who participated in storming the U.S. Capitol last month. The decision to pass the censure resolution followed a long debate that featured scathing criticisms of Chase from both Democrats and Republicans.

  • Police pepper spray 9-year-old girl in New York

    “This is not something that any of us should want to justify,” said Mayor Lovely Warren, who ordered an investigation.