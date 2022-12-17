Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) shareholders have earned a 23% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) which saw its share price drive 183% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 18% gain in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While Rapid Synergy Berhad made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Rapid Synergy Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 0.9% per year. On the other hand, the share price done the opposite, gaining 23%, compound, each year. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices. Still, this situation makes us a little wary of the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Rapid Synergy Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Rapid Synergy Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 58% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 23%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rapid Synergy Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Rapid Synergy Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

