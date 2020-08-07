    Advertisement

    Rapid7: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    BOSTON (AP) _ Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

    The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

    The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $98.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.4 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Rapid7 expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

    The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 14 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

    Rapid7 shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

