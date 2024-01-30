Rapides DA: 'Adamantly disagree' with vacating Darrell Robinson conviction, death sentence

Although the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that Darrell Robinson should get a new trial in the 1996 murders of four Poland family members, including a 10-month-old baby, it was far from a unanimous decision.

The court ruled in a decision issued Friday that prosecutors in the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office withheld information that should have been turned over to the defense in Robinson’s 2001 trial. A jury convicted him in the first-degree murders of Billy Lambert, 50; Carol Hooper, 54; Maureen Kelly, 37; and infant Nicholas Kelly.

Two days later, he was sentenced to death. He has been on death row at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola since then as his attorneys continued to appeal. He has had at least two execution dates set.

In 2004, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld his conviction.

Looking at what Robinson’s defense presented to the court, “we find ourselves left with a singular conclusion: the defendant did not receive a fair trial or a verdict worthy of confidence,” reads the ruling.

A statement released Monday by DA Phillip Terrell's office said it "adamantly disagrees" with the decision.

"Friday in a strongly divided decision, the Louisiana Supreme Court reversed the conviction and death sentence of Darrell Robinson almost 23 years after a jury of his peers determined that he murdered Mr. Billy Lambert, Mrs. Carol Hooper, Mrs. Maureen Kelly and Nicholas Kelly," it reads. "All those who worked for the DA's office at the time of the trial have long since retired. The current administration adamantly disagrees with the decision of the high court."

Lambert had met Robinson while both were undergoing treatment for alcoholism, and he invited Robinson to stay at his rural home and work around his farm. But Robinson began drinking again within days of arriving, and testimony during the trial revealed Lambert planned to kick him out.

Just after noon on the day of the murders, May 28, 1996, Doris Foster arrived at the home to meet Lambert, her cousin, and the others for lunch. She walked in to find all four on the living room floor, all shot in their heads.

Hooper was Lambert’s sister, and Kelly was Hooper’s daughter. Nicholas, the baby, was Kelly’s son.

As Robinson continued his appeals, the defense and prosecution entered an agreement about evidence that had not been turned over for his trial before a 2016 hearing. That stipulation and the evidence was entered into the record with the 9th Judicial District Court, and Robinson’s defense team filed a motion to vacate his conviction and sentenced based on that stipulation.

But that stipulation largely fell apart days later.

Among the issues argued by Robinson's defense during his trial and through his appeals was the prosecution’s use of an inmate, Leroy Goodspeed, who claimed Robinson confessed to the killings while they both were in jail.

The defense at trial asserted Goodspeed was not credible and that he got preferential treatment in his own criminal cases for his testimony about the confession. Goodspeed, who since has died, testified that he did not get any special treatment for his testimony.

The district court did later rule that it appeared Goodspeed got special treatment, and the Supreme Court’s ruling last week concluded that was “amply supported” by evidence introduced at the 2016 hearing.

The ruling also mentions other evidence Robinson’s defense presented that the state had not turned over for his trial, including blood evidence, splatter testing and results. One item that had been tested was a red jacket found in a hallway of Lambert’s home. Tests found it had high- and medium-impact blood splatter and blood stains on its back.

DNA from the blood stains did not match any of the victims nor Robinson, reads the ruling.

Robinson’s trial attorney, Mike Small, later testified that he would have used this information to challenge the state’s allegations of how the murders happened.

Robinson’s defense also included eyewitness statements that could have been favorable to him that the state didn’t turn over for the trial. And the defense still insists there is another man who could have committed the murders because his DNA was found on the jacket found inside Lambert’s home.

That DNA match didn’t happen until after Robinson’s conviction.

The prosecution had a duty to disclose the details of Godspeed’s deal, as well as communications with its Lafayette counterparts on other charges and their disposition there, reads the Supreme Court's decision.

As far as the blood evidence, the state had argued there were valid reasons for finding the other man’s DNA on the jacket in Lambert’s home. The man had lived in the home and had worked on Lambert’s farm.

But that didn't mean the evidence didn't have to be turned over, according to the ruling. “Evidence need not be definitive to be exculpatory,” it reads.

Three justices disagreed with the decision to vacate Robinson's conviction.

One, Justice Scott J. Crichton, disagreed with part of the ruling, writing “the cumulative effect of the withheld evidence did not deprive defendant the right to a fair trial as to his guilt.”

Crichton did believe Robinson should not have been sentenced to death because of the suppressed evidence, and he would have ruled Robinson should be resentenced in light of that.

Two other justices, William J. Crain and Jay B. McCallum, would not have vacated the conviction. Crain wrote that four witnesses testified at trial that Goodspeed did not receive any special treatment and that Robinson failed to prove a deal between the state and Goodspeed.

“Defendant had a fair trial that resulted in convictions on four counts of first-degree murder,” Crain wrote. “These convictions should not be set aside based on inferences drawn from limited circumstantial evidence where every witness with personal knowledge of the relevant events confirmed the actual facts.”

McCallum agreed with Crain’s reasoning and also stated he believed the death penalty was appropriate for Robinson.

No new court dates have been set for Robinson as of Monday, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides DA 'adamantly disagrees' with throwing out Robinson conviction