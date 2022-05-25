Rapides DA forwards Alexandria council-mayor issue to Louisiana State Police

Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell passed information sent to him by the Alexandria City Council to Louisiana State Police, saying what's being asked of him is not appropriate for his office to investigate.

Council President Catherine Davidson, who is an assistant district attorney, sent Terrell a two-page letter on Friday after the council unanimously voted the day before to suspend an investigation into Mayor Jeff Hall's administration.

The council's motion also called for the district attorney to investigate Hall's administration.

Davidson, in her calls for the investigation by the council, has accused the administration, among other things, of altering public documents from the Alexandria Police Department, specifically roster sheets.

An attorney for the city, Joshua Dara Jr., said last week what happened was rosters were updated as people reported for duty during a shift. He did admit that the department initially had been lax in those records' upkeep and was having to update them once they became a topic of interest.

Hall and Police Chief Ronney Howard have sued Davidson over her alleged actions in the dispute, accusing her of violating the city's Home Rule Charter by demanding information from city employees under Hall's supervision.

It also alleges she is pushing the issue for her own political gain, something Davidson has denied repeatedly.

Another lawsuit against the four council members who voted for the investigation will be halted, according to the city.

In his letter, Terrell said he did not believe Davidson's letter pointed to anything criminal. And he said what the council is requesting doesn't fit his office's mission.

"The task of the district attorney's office is to prosecute crimes," Terrell wrote. "It is not the job of the DA's office to investigate individuals, institutions or offices.

"While the DA does have the authority to conduct grand jury investigations, my office has always taken the position that this is most often appropriate when our office is presented with investigative files from law enforcement agencies."

However, he said he was forwarding all the information sent to him to Louisiana State Police Region 3 because it is his office's duty "to make appropriate law enforcement agencies aware of possible criminal conduct."

"I suggest that you contact them if you have any evidence of criminal activity," he wrote.

And, should a possible investigation by state police result in a recommendation of charges to district attorney, it is likely Terrell would have to recuse his office because of Davidson's employment.

"Depending on the outcome of such investigation, there may be a conflict of interest because of the named parties," he wrote. "I feel that issue will be best addressed after an independent law enforcement investigation."

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides DA tells Alexandria Council he doesn't see criminal activity