Rapides deputy fired, arrested after investigation into contraband complaint

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputy was fired and arrested Tuesday after an investigation into contraband being brought into an Alexandria jail.

According to the sheriff's office, 22-year-old Christopher Hall was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 in downtown Alexandria on Monday afternoon.

Rapides Sheriff Mark Wood: As long as marijuana is illegal, 'we're gonna fight it'

More arrests are expected, states a news release.

The arrest happened the same day that the department received a complaint about contraband being smuggled into its Detention Center #3 on John Allison Drive, which is off La. Highway 28 West.

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputy was fired and arrested Tuesday after an investigation into contraband being brought into an Alexandria jail.

Investigators with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement and Corrections Security units began an investigation. Hall, a Pineville resident who had worked for the department since 2019, soon became a suspect, reads the release. A search warrant for his home was obtained.

"Hall was located on a traffic stop and was taken into custody without incident after agents recovered evidence from their search conducted at his residence," per the release.

RADE debuts: New drug interdiction unit started by Rapides sheriff goes public after 4th seizure

He was booked on charges of felony criminal conspiracy, possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance I, felony taking contraband to and from a penal facility and malfeasance in office.

He was released from jail Tuesday morning after posting an $80,500 bond.

Rapides Sheriff Mark Wood said the arrest "tarnishes all of the hard work and dedication our deputies provide the public everyday. Our administration will hold ourselves and our employees to the highest of standards and behavior like this will not be tolerated."

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides deputy fired, arrested in contraband probe. More arrests to come?