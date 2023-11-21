Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputy fired after arrest on theft, malfeasance charges

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputy is being accused of stealing money from a internal club funded by employee donations, according to a news release.

Kimberly Ryder, 46, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 Tuesday morning on charges of theft greater than $25,000 and malfeasance in office.

Ryder, who worked in the sheriff office's finance section, was fired upon her arrest. She left jail on a $2,000 bond in under an hour, according to online jail records.

Administrators were told Nov. 8 about "some financial discrepancies dealing with the RPSO Family Club account," the release said.

The club includes employees who voluntarily donate $1 per paycheck via payroll deduction to buy things like bereavement flowers, gift baskets, food trays for funerals, gifts for retiring deputies and donations for catastrophic events, it reads.

The office's financial crimes unit was notified, and an investigation began. From that, an arrest warrant for Ryder was issued.

"While no public funds were involved, some of the alleged acts were conducted while Ryder was on duty," the release reads.

Ryder, a resident of Boyce, turned herself in. The investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides Sheriff's deputy fired after arrest on theft, malfeasance charges