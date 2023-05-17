Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office: 1 dead after Tuesday night shooting in Glenmora area

One person was killed by gunfire Tuesday night in Glenmora, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

One person was killed by gunfire Tuesday night in Glenmora, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m., according to a news release.

Deputies found a victim who had been shot. The victim was flown to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the release said.

The identity of the victim is not being released until all next of kin have been notified.

A joint investigation between the sheriff's office and Glenmora Police Department is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

