Rapides Sheriff correctional deputy arrested after altercation with inmate

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's correctional officer has been arrested and fired after she allegedly tried to cut an inmate Wednesday with a sharp object, according to a news release.

Alaijah Shanell Keller, 21, was arrested Wednesday evening after turning herself in and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on charges of attempted second-degree murder, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.

She was released from jail Thursday afternoon after posting a $305,000 bond, according to online records.

According to the sheriff's office, Keller and the unidentified inmate became involved in an altercation in a secure dorm around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Other corrections deputies responded, and both were "secured by other deputies," reads the release.

No one was injured.

Detectives began an investigation, which is continuing.

