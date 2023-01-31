Rapides Sheriff work release inmate escapes in Alexandria early Tuesday

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office work release inmate with just months left on his sentence bolted from a truck Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office released an alert about the escape of Milton Lewis Wilson Jr., 36, an Alexandria man serving time on drug and theft charges. It states Wilson ran from a work truck when a deputy stopped at the intersection of MacArthur Drive and Texas Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

Other inmates in the truck were "immediately secured," it reads.

Wilson was wearing blue jeans stenciled with "DC2" and a lime green DC2 shirt over a gray sweatshirt. Deputies found the lime shirt discarded not far from the escape site.

He is about 160 pounds and 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Deputies, correctional investigators and Alexandria Police Department officers are searching the area for Wilson.

Anyone with information about Wilson is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 318-473-6700, Alexandria Police at 318-441-6442 or CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867.

