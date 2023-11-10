Rapides Sheriff's deputy 'severely' injured in crash during auto thefts investigation

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputy was "severely injured" on Friday morning in a wreck while assisting in an auto theft investigation in the Hineston area.

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputy was "severely injured" on Friday morning in a wreck while assisting in an auto theft investigation in the Hineston area.

The unidentified deputy was taken to a local hospital, according to a news release. The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on La. Highway 121. Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.

"We ask everyone to keep our deputy and their family in your prayers," it reads.

The release states that deputies and detectives had been in the area because of three vehicles that had been reported stolen, probably between 2 to 4 a.m. Friday.

Murder sentencings, officer arraigned: A wrap from Rapides Parish court cases

Louisiana State Police: Truck crash kills men from Colfax, Pollock in Grant Parish

The investigation is active, and detectives found another case being investigated by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Anyone in the Hineston and Sieper areas with information, including video, is asked to call Detective Justin Birch at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

"Detectives also want to remind everyone to secure your vehicles and the contents inside," it reads.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Deputy 'severely' injured while investigating Hineston auto thefts