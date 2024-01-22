Rapides Sheriff's Office: Juvenile dies, another arrested on negligent homicide charge

A juvenile is facing a negligent homicide charge after firing a gun and hitting another juvenile in the head, killing him, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call about shots fired in the 4700 block of Handley Loop in the Tioga area around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, reads a news release.

When they arrived, "they discovered a deceased male victim with a gunshot wound to the head," it reads.

Detectives, in initial interviews with witnesses, were told a unknown person had shot the victim and had left. Deputies began searching the area as the witnesses, all juveniles, were interviewed with their parents present, it reads.

Investigators eventually determined one of the juveniles had fired the gun. The gun was found at the scene.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Renaissance Home for Youth.

The ages of the juveniles were not released. An email seeking the age of the juvenile arrested wasn't immediately answered.

The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are possible, it reads.

