Rapides Sheriff's Office seeks suspect wanted in connection to Forest Hill homicide

Police are searching for a man wanted on a second-degree murder warrant after the death of a man in what at first appeared to be a hit-and-run crash.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking Herson Caballero Lopez, 27, in the death of Clemente Cruz, according to a news release. His last known address is in the 100 block of Thelma Drive in Forest Hill.

Cruz had been found in that area on Oct. 22 after a possible hit-and-run crash was reported to the Forest Hill Police Department.

He was taken to a hospital, and Forest Hill Chief Glynn Dixon asked the sheriff's office to help in the investigation. Detectives found Cruz's injuries weren't from a hit and run, but "possibly a physical altercation," reads the release.

Detectives were notified two days later that Cruz had died. Preliminary results from an autopsy found Cruz's injuries likely came from a blow to his head.

Lopez also goes by the names Jefferson Lopez and Harrison Lopez. According to the sheriff's office, he knows people in Texas and Mississippi who might help him.

Lopez "has a history of violent acts," and people should use "extreme caution" if they see him, reads a wanted bulletin.

Anyone with information about the case or Lopez is asked to call Detective Matt Cloud at 318-487-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides Sheriff: Herson Lopez wanted in October death of Clemente Cruz