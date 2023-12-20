Rapides Sheriff's Office still seeking vehicle, suspects in Nov. 21 Alexandria shooting

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle and suspects who are connected to a Nov. 21 shooting in Alexandria that left two people who had been inside another vehicle wounded, according to a news release.

The female victim was released from a hospital after a few days, but a man shot "is still hospitalized in critical condition requiring round-the-clock medical care," it reads.

A video was released from a home security camera on Woodlawn Drive, which is off England Drive. The shooting happened around 11:06 p.m., so it's difficult to clearly see the vehicle as it drives by the house and then returns.

After the car moves out of frame, rapid gunshots can be heard. The release states 27 shell casings from a 7.62X39 caliber weapon were recovered at the site.

Fingerprint results are pending.

According to the sheriff's office, it appears to be a grayish blue mid-sized four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or those who were inside it are asked to call detectives B. Fuller or J. Burch at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

People also can use Crime Stopper's mobile app to leave tips. Get it at http://tinyurl.com/2by8ffan.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides Sheriff's Office asks for help in shooting investigation