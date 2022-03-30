Rapids owner indicted on fraud charges

Mar. 30—BUFFALO — A federal grand jury has indicted Falls business man John Hutchins and a business associate on charges they defrauded two Covid-related loan programs out of more $750,000.

A summons for the arrest of Hutchins and his associate Roberto Soliman was issued on Thursday. The two men surrendered to federal agents on Tuesday and they were arraigned before Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy during proceedings in U.S. District Court in Buffalo.

Both Hutchins, 68, of Lewiston and Soliman, 39, of Niagara Falls, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. Hutchins also pleaded not guilty to a count of making a false statement, while Soliman pleaded not guilty to a count of money laundering.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Both men were released from custody on conditions.

Federal prosecutors, in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, accuse Hutchins and Soliman with filing fraudulent loan applications under both the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The loans were designed to provide emergency financial assistance as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Hutchins and Soliman applied for loans for the Rapids Theatre, a popular entertainment venue, Bear Creek Entertainment LLC, a resort and conference center, Hutch Enterprises LLC, the Hutchins Agency LLC and CWE Entertainment, Corp. CWE is owned and controlled by Soliman, while the other businesses are owned by Hutchins.

Between March and August 2020, prosecutors said Hutchins and Soliman received four Economic Injury Disaster Loans totaling $749,500.00. The indictment charges that Hutchins and Soliman submitted false revenue and expense figures for the businesses to support their loan applications.

Federal investigators with the FBI and IRS said Hutchins and Soliman used the loan proceeds, not for their businesses but for their own personal expenses. Hutchins is accused of making payments on residential properties in North Tonawanda and Lewiston, on a 2020 BMW and a 2020 Cadillac, as well as paying homeowner association fees on a Florida condominium.

Hutchins and Soliman also applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan totaling $74,838.

In November 2020, Hutchins is accused of making a false statements to FBI special agents and to an investigator in the U.S. Attorney's Office. In those statements, Hutchins reportedly denied applying for, or authorizing anyone to apply for, any Economic Injury Disaster Loans or Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The businessman later claimed that he may have made or authorized a PPP loan application for the Rapids Theatre. Federal investigators claim that Hutchins used Soliman, who has been identified as the chief financial officer for the Rapids Theatre to launder the loan money to pay personal expenses.

In May, federal prosecutors acted to impounded $403,000 from Soliman's personal checking account and the checking account of CWE Entertainment. Sources close to the ongoing investigation of Hutchins and Soliman said prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of the cash as well as the Rapids, Bear Creek, the Florida condo and other property.

A manager at the Rapids Theatre told the Gazette that the venue was continuing to book shows and that "everything is normal."

The theater's website was off-line for awhile on Tuesday for what was described as "technical issues."