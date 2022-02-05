Would-be rapist attacks woman at Manhattan subway station

A man attacked and tried to rape a woman inside a Greenwich Village subway station, police said Saturday.

The 45-year-old woman was waiting for a train at the 14th St. No. 2 station platform at Seventh Ave. about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 when the man ran up to her and pulled down her mask, cops said.

The suspect, who had a light beard and was wearing a knit cap, punched the woman in the arm, knocked her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her near a subway staircase, cops said.

He kissed her and was trying to unzip her pants when a nearby commuter ran over, scaring him off. The suspect jumped onto an arriving Bronx-bound train as cops were called.

The woman was rattled but refused to go to the hospital.

Police released a sketch of the assailant and urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.