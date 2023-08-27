Rapist former Met cop to be stripped of £10,000 per year pension

Former Met Police officer Adam Provan was jailed for 16 years with a further eight on extended licence after he was found guilty of six counts of rape - METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA

A Metropolitan Police officer who raped a 16-year-old girl and a female colleague is set to be stripped of his £10,000-a-year pension.

Former Pc Adam Provan was jailed at Wood Green Crown Court last week for 16 years for a series of assaults spanning almost a decade, all committed while off-duty.

Former officers’ pensions can only normally be blocked if the offending relates to their police service.

On Saturday, a spokesman for London Mayor Sadiq Khan, said: “Following the conviction of Adam Provan for these truly horrendous crimes, the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime [Mopac] are pursuing forfeiture of this former officer’s pension.”

Provan, 44, from Newmarket in Suffolk, was found guilty of eight rapes against the two women.

If permission to remove his pension is granted by the Home Office, Mopac will decide how much should be confiscated. Provan will still be entitled to the 35 per cent he contributed.

Lauren Taylor waived her right to anonymity ahead of the sentencing of former Met Police officer Adam Provan, who was found guilty of six counts of rape - AARON CHOWN/PA

Mopac started the pension forfeiture process following Provan’s first conviction, but this had to be paused due to a subsequent appeal and retrial.

It will now seek permission from the Home Secretary to forfeit Provan’s pension and, if successful, will decide how much of the pension should be removed.

Mr Khan made a similar bid to block the £22,000 a year pension of serial rapist David Carrick who admitted 49 offences against a dozen women.

Provan’s predatory behaviour dated back to the 1990s and went unchecked until Lauren Taylor, who has waived her right to anonymity, came forward in 2016 to report she had been twice raped by him when she was just 16.

Ms Taylor, now 29, had agreed to go to the cinema with Provan in 2010 after he lied about his age, saying he was 22 and not 31.

Date from hell

He also told her he was a police officer.

Instead, Provan took her to woods, where he had sex with her despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

She later described the incident as “the date from hell”.

The court heard Provan was obsessed with young women, had viewed teenage pornography, and had collected more than 700 female contacts on his mobile phone.

The incident occurred five years after the Met was warned that Provan was a danger to women.

In 2005, a female officer made a complaint to her bosses at the Metropolitan Police accusing Provan of stalking and harassment.

The court was told that Provan had been given words of warning by the force after the female officer complained, but the victim did not wish to make a statement at the time.

