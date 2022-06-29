Rapist gets 34 years in prison

Jun. 29—EDITOR'S NOTE — This story contains disturbing and graphic content. Readers' discretion is advised.

ASHLAND A convicted rapist was sentenced to serve 34 years in prison Monday by a federal judge.

Charles Glorioso, 53, was sentenced to serve 34 and half years in prison in connection to a July 2020 kidnapping and rape, as well as a prison contraband case while he was awaiting trial.

According to court records, Glorioso and accomplice Nathan T. Welch kidnapped the victim after she gave them a ride from a homeless shelter in Portsmouth. Holding her at knifepoint, they took her to South Shore where they assaulted her until they let her go.

The victim had to walk back to Portsmouth wearing only one shoe.

While awaiting trial, Glorioso was found with makeshift shanks inside his cell at the Boyd County Detention Center.

Glorioso was convicted at trial in March 2022, after getting a hung jury at a December trial. Welch was sentenced in March 2022 to 32 years in prison.

According to his sentencing memorandum, Glorioso was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and grew up with an alcoholic mother. At an early age, he budded into addiction, with the first drink of alcohol at age 9, which would develop into cocaine use by age 13.

By age 15, he was in reform school in Cincinnati — from then on he continued to live in Ohio, going in and out of jail. During his time in prison, he cliqued up with the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist prison gang.

Judge David Bunning recommended sending Glorioso to one of two medium-security prisons on the West Virginia/Maryland state line.

Under federal law, Glorioso must serve 85% of his sentence behind bars — he would be 82 years old if released at that time.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Kentucky State Police, the Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation.

