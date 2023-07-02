Rapist Isla Bryson complains of transphobic abuse in male prison

Isla Bryson, formerly known as Adam Graham, arrives at court earlier this year - Andrew Milligan/PA

The transgender rapist Isla Bryson has complained of being the victim of transphobic abuse in a male prison.

The double rapist, who was born Adam Graham, was moved to HMP Edinburgh after initially being sent to a women’s jail in January, causing a scandal which was seen as contributing to Nicola Sturgeon’s downfall.

The 31-year-old, in letters sent to a Sunday newspaper from behind bars, complained that the prison was “full of transphobic people” and revealed police had become involved as a result of abuse.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 24-year-old man had been charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour following a report of a hate crime in June.

Bryson was initially sent to Cornton Vale female prison, under a Scottish Prison Service (SPS) policy which followed the same principle as Ms Sturgeon’s gender self-ID law and was later blocked by the UK Government.

The case caused Ms Sturgeon to face intense scrutiny during her final weeks in office, as she repeatedly attempted to avoid saying whether she considered Bryson male or female.

In correspondence, the rapist offered The Sunday Mail an interview but demanded a fee of £1,000, claiming that “whatever I say you will make me out to be a monster.”

Bryson claimed human rights laws were being breached in the prison and added: “I’m not doing too good because of abuse from the staff members all because I am transgender and other prisoners too.

“This jail is full of transphobic people. The police are involved because of the abuse to do with my gender. People won’t stop being transphobic.”

Hate crime allegation

Bryson was sentenced to eight years in prison in February. Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, has claimed that the father-of-three is “at it” and is not a real transgender person.

However, he has so far not explained how sexual predators such as Bryson would be prevented from exploiting the SNP’s gender self-ID system, which he has gone to court in an attempt to resurrect.

The law would allow any Scot aged 16 or over to change their legal sex simply by signing a declaration, with no need to provide any medical evidence.

Legal experts have said Bryson would almost certainly have become legally female had the system been in force, which would have made it harder for prison bosses to transfer the convict to a male jail.

The SPS rewrote its policy in the wake of the Bryson case, with newly-convicted prisoners now sent to jails that correspond with their biological sex, regardless of how they claim to identify.

A jury found that two women had been raped by Bryson, in 2016 and 2019, in similar circumstances.

While claiming to have had questions over gender since childhood, Bryson only transitioned and started using the name Isla after being charged by police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11am on Thursday 8 June 2023, we received a report of a hate crime at HMP Edinburgh.

“A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

