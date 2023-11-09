Rapist jailed for 17-year campaign of abuse on Isle of Bute

A violent rapist who attacked a woman and girl during a series of sexual offences over a 17-year period has been jailed for 14 years.

Nathan Gillet, 50, from Rothesay on the Isle of Bute, committed his attacks on the island between 2002 and 2019. He also assaulted a boy.

The first offender denied the charges, but was found guilty of 13 offences including rape and sexual assault.

He was also convicted of assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Gillet raped the girl when she was aged 13 after earlier assaults. He subjected his adult victim to rapes and violence.

Lord Armstrong told Gillet at the High Court in Edinburgh: "The crimes of which you have been convicted are disturbing and grave."

The judge said he was satisfied that there was no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence in his case.

He pointed out that Gillet was assessed as posing a high risk of reoffending and ordered him to be supervised for a further five year period.

He told Gillet he would be on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Gillet's defence lawyer said his client had lost his home and his business.