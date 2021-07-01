Rapist to judge on 16-year sentence: 'I deserve it'

Jul. 1—LIMA — A Lima man who hired a woman to engage in sex acts and then forced himself sexually against her will was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison.

"I deserve it," David Harris, 52, told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser just before the sentence was imposed.

Harris was indicted in February on three counts of rape, first-degree felonies; one count of robbery, a felony of the second degree, and one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony. In May he entered into a deal with prosecutors that called for him to plead guilty to one count of rape along with the kidnapping charge in exchange for the state's dismissal of the three remaining counts.

According to court documents, on Jan. 1 a female from the Toledo area who was advertising for sex for hire on the Internet agreed to meet Harris at a residence in the 200 block of North McDonel Street in Lima to engage in sex acts for the fee of $500.

When the woman arrived, Harris refused to give her any money but still attempted to have sex with her. The female refused, and Harris threatened to assault the woman and, after the woman picked up her phone and began to make a call, he slapped her and threatened to get a gun and shoot her.

In a 20-minute pre-recorded statement played in the courtroom, the 26-year-old victim called Harris an "insidious low-life" and a "deranged crack head ... who I hope never sees freedom again for what he did to me."

She described being slapped and strangled, raped orally and "threatened with a gun when I asked to leave." The incident, she said, left her with physical and emotional scars as well as medical and therapist bills.

"I hope he rots in prison for the rest of his life," the woman said in her taped statement.

Harris told Kohlrieser he was "off his meds" and was using drugs "heavily" at the time of the incident.

As a Tier 3 sex offender, Harris will be required to register with the authorities every 90 days for the rest of his life upon his release from prison.