Rapist recently released from prison now accused in sexual attack of Charlotte woman

Police arrested a convicted rapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a Charlotte woman on Thursday after sneaking into her home through a window. The victim didn’t know her attacker, police said.

Medic took the woman to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Friday.

Officers found the woman after a 911 caller reported a sexual assault at a home in the 4900 block of Daybreak Drive in north Charlotte about 9 a.m. Thursday, CMPD said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Robert McFadden without incident and charged him with two counts each of first-degree forcible rape and first-degree sex offense; four counts each of first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female; three counts of communicating threats and a count each of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering and interfering with emergency communication.

Police did not say what evidence led to McFadden’s arrest.

According to CMPD, officers also linked McFadden to an earlier burglary Thursday in an apartment building in the same block. The intruder “did not gain full entry into the apartment,” according to the news release.

McFadden was charged with an additional count of first-degree burglary, stemming from the earlier incident, police said.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

McFadden was released from prison on April 25 after serving 12 years and three months for second-degree rape, state prison records show.

That assault occurred in the same block as the one this week, WBTV reported, citing police.

Rapes and other sexual assaults reported to CMPD fell 23% in the first quarter of the year compared with the same period in 2021, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Overall crime increased just 1% compared with the same period a year ago, CMPD said at a news conference in April.