Rapist wanted for daring daylight Bronx attack: police

A woman was choked unconscious and raped in a Bronx building by a stranger being sought by police, cops said Saturday.

The woman, 27, was standing by a staircase in an apartment building near Davidson Ave. and W. 190th St. in Fordham Manor, sipping from a Styrofoam cup about 3:30 p.m. Friday when the assailant approached her from behind and put her in a chokehold, cops said.

Surveillance video from the building shows the suspect dragging the woman backwards down the hall before she was knocked unconscious and raped.

The woman suffered cuts to her nose and mouth and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was last seen walking south on Davidson Ave. Cops canvassing the area recovered images of the suspect shopping in a nearby deli.

The rapist is described as a dark skinned man wearing a multi-colored du-rag, a black hooded sweater, black jeans and black and white sneakers. He was carrying a red and black backpack at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.