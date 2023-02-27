Rapists will be jailed for at least seven years under Labour

Ellie Reeves has pledged to make tackling violence against women and girls the ‘number one priority’ if Labour comes to power - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rapists would be jailed for at least seven years under a Labour government, the party’s shadow justice minister has said.

Ellie Reeves has pledged to make tackling violence against women and girls the “number one priority” if Labour comes to power at the next general election.

Among a raft of promised reforms to the justice system, including specialist rape courts, a domestic violence register and legal advocates for survivors, Ms Reeves also said Labour would roll out minimum jail sentences of seven years for convicted rapists.

Rape currently has the lowest charge rate across all crimes, with just 1.6 per cent of rapes recorded by police leading to prosecution.

The MP for Lewisham West and Penge said the reform “would send a really, really clear signal that this sort of behaviour is just absolutely abhorrent and wrong”.

Minimum jail sentences are already in place for other serious crimes, including domestic burglary, drug trafficking and certain firearms offences.

Ms Reeves also accused the Government of lacking political will, as even if ministers say they want to tackle violence against women and girls, “their actions tell a bit of a different story”.

“They are not the party of law and order, Labour is, because we are saying we would actually do these things and get on with doing them,” she said.

After pointing to figures published by the Ministry of Justice last year, which revealed the average current wait time between an offence and completion of a criminal rape case was 1,000 days in 2021, Ms Reeves explained how specialist rape courts would help the problem.

She said: “Within the courts, you would have judges who are routinely hearing rape cases, so they understand the issues, they have had training in myths and stereotypes about victims.

“And a court staff, equally, that understands the complexity of these cases.

“It’s a big area for us: setting up those specialist rape courts and getting them in every single crown court in the country and getting those rape cases listed and listed quickly.”

However, Edward Argar, Justice Minister, insisted Labour’s actions on serious crime “don’t match their empty words”.

“They have consistently voted against tougher sentences for rape and failed to properly support victims when they were in power.

“This Government has increased sentences, quadrupled funding for victims, increased rape convictions by two-thirds last year and just this week announced that we are putting the most dangerous domestic abusers on the sex offenders register.

“Only the Conservatives can be trusted to deliver the support and justice that victims of rape deserve.”