Rapper 2 Chainz posts video in back of ambulance following car crash in Miami

Rapper 2 Chainz posted a video of himself in the back of an ambulance following reports that he was involved in a car accident in Miami.

The accident happened early Saturday morning as the rapper, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps, was driving on I-95, according to TMZ, which first posted the news.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles confirmed there was a crash involving three vehicles, but did not identify anyone involved.

“The vehicles involved were a 2016 Mercedes, 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota. There were no fatalities and at least one adult male was transported to an area hospital,” the agency said in a statement.

In the rapper’s video, which he shared in an Instagram story, a black vehicle with extensive damage in the front could be seen pushed against a concrete barrier.

Representatives for 2 Chainz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The “It’s a Vibe” rapper was in Miami for Art Basel.

