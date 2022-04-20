Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested in connection with a 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been arrested at the airport after an investigation into a 2021 shooting.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained Wednesday at the Los Angeles International Airport after flying in from Barbados, where he had been vacationing with his girlfriend, Rihanna. The news was first reported by NBC News and confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD said Rocky allegedly fired a handgun at a victim on Nov. 6 following an argument, and he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The alleged victim, an acquaintance of Rocky's, sustained a "minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment," while Rocky and two other men fled on foot, officials said.

Police are now serving a search warrant at Rocky's home and "using a battering ram" to get through his front gate, TMZ reported.

Rocky was previously arrested in Sweden and charged with assault in 2019 in connection with a street brawl. He was convicted and received a suspended prison sentence. Rocky said he acted in self-defense, and then-President Trump pushed for his release, saying the rapper was "being followed and harassed by troublemakers."

Rocky is currently dating Rihanna, and in January, she announced they're expecting their first child together.

You may also like

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

84 percent of GOP voters say the world would be better off if Biden weren't in office. 83 percent say the same of Putin.

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions