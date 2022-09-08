Rapper arrested in pink Maserati in Atlanta after firing gun at Virginia funeral, US Marshals say

A Virginia rapper accused of firing shots at a funeral was arrested Thursday in Atlanta after federal agents spotted his distinctive pink Maserati.

Darak Figueroa, 21, who raps under the name Stay Solid Rocky, has been on the run since the shooting at the church in Chesterfield, Virginia on Aug. 27. The rapper was raised in Richmond.

Figueroa rose to fame in 2020 with his single “Party Girl.” The track had 2 million views on YouTube before it went viral on TikTok. He’s since signed a deal with Columbia Records and has more than 2.8 million weekly streams on Spotify.

The U.S. Marshal’s service said Figueroa fired shots inside New Life Outreach Church as a funeral was ending. Agents said he drove away in the sports car.

Marshals requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol after getting a tip that Figueroa might be in Atlanta.

He was arrested outside a barber shop and taken into custody on charges of shooting inside an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm.

U.S. Marshals did not say what sparked the shooting at the funeral or who the service was for.

