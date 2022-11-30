Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County

Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month.

Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials said.

According to the arrest report, the officer told Allen why he pulled her over and asked for her license.

However, Allen provided her passport instead.

After learning from dispatch that Allen did not have a Texas license and that she had warrants out of Douglas County for possessing less than 1 ounce of marijuana , she was arrested.

