A rapper was beaten at a South Florida fitness club. Deputies just made their move

Palm Beach sheriff’s detectives have arrested three men accused of beating and robbing rapper Daniel Hernandez at an LA Fitness gym earlier this month.

The beating of the rapper, better known as Tekashi 6ix 9ine, was bad enough that the 26-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Rafael Medina, Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were scheduled to have their first appearance in front of a judge Friday morning, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Teri Barbera. They were arrested on Thursday.

Details of how detectives concluded the three were involved in the March 17 beating at the Lantana Road gym were not immediately available. Barbera said their probable cause affidavits would be public after their court appearances.

The three are facing assault and robbery charges, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, released a statement at the time saying his client was attacked by “three or four thugs who beat him up.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.