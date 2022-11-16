Rapper Blueface accused of attempted murder in Las Vegas

Los Angeles rapper Blueface has been arrested on attempted murder charges, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers took the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, into custody outside of a Las Vegas business on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Blueface perform at O2 Academy Brixton on Nov. 20, 2019, in London, England. / Credit: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Porter was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure stemming from an Oct. 8 shooting in Las Vegas, police said.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to police.

The controversial rapper is best known for his 2018 hit "Thotiana."

